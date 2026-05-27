

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 93.68 against the yen and a 5-day high of 1.2157 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 93.03 and 1.2275, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 1.9796 and 0.5881 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.9920 and 0.5842, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 95.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the aussie, 1.96 against the euro and 0.59 against the greenback.



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