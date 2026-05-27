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WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 11:12
105,20 Euro
-0,92 % -0,98
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105,22105,3211:12
105,20105,3211:12
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 10:24 Uhr
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Beelink Unveils Wildcat Lake Lineup Powered by Intel 18A

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beelink has officially introduced its first product lineup based on Intel's latest Wildcat Lake low-power platform, bringing next-generation performance, AI capabilities and efficiency to compact desktop systems. The new series includes two mini PCs and one NAS-oriented device, making Beelink the first tech brand to deploy Wildcat Lake across multiple product categories.

Intel 18A: A Fundamental Leap

At the core of the platform is Intel's advanced 18A process technology. The new node introduces RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery, significantly improving power efficiency, thermal performance, and signal stability compared to previous FinFET-based designs. Combined with Intel's new Cougar Cove performance cores and Darkmont efficiency cores, Wildcat Lake delivers higher performance at lower power consumption.

The Intel Core 3 304 processor powers Beelink's entire Wildcat Lake product lineup. The chip features one performance core, four efficiency cores, integrated Xe3-LPG graphics, and a built-in NPU for AI workloads. Compared to the previous Core i3-N305, Core 3 304 delivers 120% higher single-core performance and around 60% better multi-core performance. The processor also offers up to 24 TOPS of total AI compute power, supporting AI-assisted productivity, local inference, and real-time intelligent applications.

A Full Product Matrix

All three Beelink systems support dual USB4 ports and 10GbE networking while targeting different user scenarios.

The EQ mini focuses on minimalist desktop setups with an ultra-compact design and integrated 45W power supply for everyday productivity and AI workloads.

The EQi adds dual-network support with a combination of 10GbE and 2.5GbE Ethernet, plus an integrated 85W power supply, making it suitable for networking, edge computing, and multitasking environments.

The ME Pro combines mini PC and NAS functionality into a single compact platform, featuring dual 3.5-inch drive bays alongside 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking for storage-heavy productivity and AI applications.

The new lineup also reflects the growing shift toward compact AI-ready desktops that prioritize efficiency, connectivity, and versatile deployment. By combining modern AI acceleration with low-power operation, Beelink is positioning Wildcat Lake systems as practical solutions for home users, creators, small businesses, and edge computing environments.

With the launch of the Wildcat Lake lineup, Beelink aims to bring Intel 18A technology and AI acceleration into more accessible, low-power systems, helping expand AI PCs beyond the premium market and into mainstream desktop computing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988546/Product_Matrix.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988547/Beelink_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beelink-unveils-wildcat-lake-lineup-powered-by-intel-18a-302782876.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.