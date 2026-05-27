

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, or ACCC, said on Wednesday that it has issued a draft determination proposing to authorise cooperation and coordination between IAG Cargo Ltd. (BAY.L, BAIRY.PK, IAG.L, INR.DE, IAG.MC), MAB Kargo Sdn. Bhd and Qatar Airways Group Q.S.C. in relation to their air cargo services, including services to and from Australia.



The ACCC has proposed granting authorisation for five years and has also issued interim authorisation, allowing the parties to commence the conduct while the application continues to be assessed.



The regulator said that it is seeking submissions on the draft determination by June 10, before declaring its final decision.



On the LSE, BAY.L ended Friday's trading at 7.50 pence.



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