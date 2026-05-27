

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to nearly a 1-month high of 185.71 against the yen and a 5-day high of 0.9155 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 185.28 and 0.9136, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the pound, the euro advanced to 2-day highs of 1.1650 and 0.8663 from early lows of 1.1633 and 0.8648, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the euro climbed to a 6-day high of 1.6319 and more than a 2-week high of 1.6104 from early lows of 1.6212 and 1.6066, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 188.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the franc, 1.18 against the greenback, 0.87 against the pound, 1.66 against the aussie and 1.63 against the loonie.



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