

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to 4-day highs of 1.1616 against the euro, 1.3434 against the pound and 0.7864 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to near a 4-week high of 159.38 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 161.00 against the yen.



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