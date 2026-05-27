

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) revealed on Wednesday that the local authorities had lifted the mandatory evacuation order around its GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, California, late on May 26.



The British aerospace supplier said the Orange County Fire Authority announced the lifting of the remaining evacuation area at 7:30 p.m. local time on May 26.



A small, temporary, restricted zone remains in place directly surrounding the facility.



No chemical leak occurred and there is no risk to the public, the OCFA confirmed, according to Melrose.



Further to the announcement on May 26, the company said the incident began on May 21, when a thermal issue was identified in a storage tank containing methyl methacrylate, a chemical used to make high-strength aerospace acrylic materials.



As conditions evolved on May 22, the OCFA issued mandatory evacuation orders for parts of the surrounding community as a precaution while response operations continued.



The evacuation area was significantly reduced on May 25 following positive progress.



GKN Aerospace is working with the local authorities and customers on operational recovery and supply plans, Melrose said.



On the LSE, shares of Melrose were losing 0.66 percent, changing hands at 479.00 pence.



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