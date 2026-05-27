

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO), on Wednesday, reported higher net income in the second quarter of full year 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, Net income available to common shareholders increased to C$2.49 billion from C$1.82 billion in the previous year.



Earnings per share were C$3.53 versus C$2.50 last year.



On the adjusted basis, net income available to common shareholders increased to C$2.59 billion from C$1.90 billion in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were C$3.67 versus C$2.62 last year.



Revenue rose to C$9.57 billion from C$8.68 billion in the same period a year ago.



Net interest income increased to C$5.27 billion from C$5.10 billion in the previous year.



Non-interest revenue jumped to C$4.30 billion from C$4.18 billion in the prior year.



Further, the board declared a third quarter of 2026 dividend of $1.71 per common share, up 2% from the previous quarter and 5% from the prior year.



Bank of Montreal is currently trading 0.40% lesser at C$223.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



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