WELL appoints seasoned healthcare and digital health executive Derek Clark as Chief Operating Officer to support the Company's next phase of operational execution and scale.

Mr. Clark brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience spanning digital health, diagnostic imaging, clinical services, and healthcare technology, across companies including Calian and GE Healthcare.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Clark as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective immediately.

Mr. Clark brings more than two decades of leadership experience across healthcare services, digital health, diagnostic imaging, healthcare technology, and complex multi-entity operations. Most recently, he served as President of Essential Industries at Calian Group Ltd., where he led a diversified portfolio spanning clinical services, digital health, pharma, IT, cyber, and energy, achieving strong financial and operational results.

Prior to Calian, Mr. Clark spent 18 years at GE and GE Healthcare in progressively senior roles, most notably as Chief Commercial Officer for GE Canada, where he oversaw a $2.5B portfolio and drove growth across healthcare, energy, and industrial businesses. Mr. Clark holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Management degree from McMaster University and an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Derek to WELL's executive leadership team. Derek is a highly accomplished healthcare executive with extensive experience leading complex healthcare and digital health organizations. His deep expertise across healthcare operations, diagnostic imaging, M&A integration, and enterprise operating systems will be invaluable as WELL continues to scale its platform and execute on its growth strategy. Derek's leadership experience brings a combination of entrepreneurial thinking and operational rigor that aligns exceptionally with WELL's culture and long-term ambitions."

Mr. Clark commented, "I am excited to join WELL at such an important stage in the Company's evolution. WELL has built one of the most impressive healthcare and digital health platforms in Canada and continues to demonstrate strong execution and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem. I look forward to working with the talented team at WELL to further strengthen operational capabilities and continue supporting healthcare practitioners with leading technology-enabled solutions."

As COO, Mr. Clark will report directly to Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, and will work closely with WELL's executive leadership team to further enhance operational execution, scalability, integration, and enterprise performance management across the Company's portfolio of healthcare and digital health assets. His mandate will include driving operating discipline, supporting strategic growth initiatives, optimizing cross-functional collaboration, and helping scale WELL's platform.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates more than 250 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

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Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.