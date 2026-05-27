As Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, Papa Johns is inviting fans to step into a world they first discovered decades ago bringing Papa Johns Pizza Planet to life through immersive, retro-inspired experiences designed to celebrate nostalgia, connection and the love of pizza. The pop-ups are part of a global 360 campaign including a custom spot produced by Pixar Animation Studios.

Papa Johns is opening the doors to an iconic Pixar collaboration, bringing Papa Johns Pizza Planet to life for the very first time with immersive pop-up experiences across the globe

Launching in time for the debut of Toy Story 5 in theaters June 19, the retro-style pizza arcade invites fans to step inside their childhood, complete with games, surprises, special easter eggs that celebrate the brand-new film and plenty of pizza

in theaters June 19, the retro-style pizza arcade invites fans to step inside their childhood, complete with games, surprises, special easter eggs that celebrate the brand-new film and plenty of pizza Across key markets, fans can score free limited-edition pizzas, explore themed menus, and get their hands on exclusive Papa Johns Pizza Planet prizes, merchandise and collectible items

Papa Johns Pizza Planet will touch down in the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea and Spain, and limited-time Toy Story 5 menus will be rolling out across Papa Johns restaurants in 43 markets worldwide, supported by a 360 media campaign

Papa Johns today announced the launch of four Papa Johns Pizza Planet experiences as part of their global collaboration celebrating Disney and Pixar's upcoming June 19 theatrical release, Toy Story 5. Inspired by the legendary sci-fi pizzeria first introduced in Toy Story in 1995, the activations reimagine the setting for today bringing a familiar fan-favorite location off the big screen and into the real world.

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Rendering of the Papa Johns Pizza Planet in Los Angeles

Opening on select dates throughout June across major cities including London, Seoul, Madrid and Los Angeles, each Papa Johns Pizza Planet pop-up will fully transport fans into the Toy Story universe, featuring all the elements synonymous with the iconic movie series. Designed as retro-inspired pizza arcades, the spaces invite fans to step into an immersive world shaped by playtime and imagination as they reconnect over pizza.

The experiences will feature limited-time-only Toy Story 5 pizzas Space Ranger Roni, Sheriff's Roundup and Reach for the Pie alongside exclusive packaging, collectibles, and merch created for pizza lovers and Toy Story fans alike. Guests can expect surprises around every corner, with gifting from adidas, Belkin and more up for grabs through giveaways.

For fans who can't make it to a Papa Johns Pizza Planet, the adventure continues in Papa Johns restaurants and on the app around the world. From May 26 to July 19, Papa Johns will offer this limited-edition Toy Story 5 menu globally, giving fans everywhere the chance to relive the magic. Papa Johns is also launching the first ever in-app game, Operation Pizza, that unlocks Papa Rewards perks for Papa Rewards members. The game will be available only in the U.S. to Papa Rewards members for one month, starting June 1, 2026.

Jenna Bromberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Johns, said: "For so many, movie nights and pizza nights are one and the same and Toy Story has been a part of that experience for three decades at the movie theater or around the table, sharing stories and slices. Bringing Papa Johns Pizza Planet to life lets us celebrate those moments, past and present, and recreate the feeling of coming together as a family over something familiar, comforting and fun."

Chris Lyn-Sue, SVP, General Manager of International at Papa Johns, added: "Toy Story is a franchise that has spanned generations, continuing to hold a special place in people's hearts around the world much like pizza does around the table. Papa Johns Pizza Planet is a place many fans will recognize and feel a connection. Bringing it to life today allows fans old and new to sit down, enjoy great pizza and make new memories together."

"As excitement builds for the release of Toy Story 5, we're thrilled to collaborate with Papa Johns on a campaign that brings this iconic experience off the big screen and into fans' everyday lives," said Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships Events at The Walt Disney Studios. "Toy Story has always been about friendship, imagination, and the moments we share together, and Papa Johns Pizza Planet pop -ups give fans a chance to step inside that world and create new memories together."

Fans can head to their local Papa Johns to find out more about the Toy Story 5 menus on offer and visit the links below for information Papa Johns Pizza Planet in their region:

Los Angeles:

8180 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

June 12, 2026

12 p.m. 7 p.m. local time

Reserve your timed ticket here tickets available starting Friday May 29 12p.m. EST

London:

471-473 The Arches, Dereham Place, London EC2A 3HJ, England

June 13 and 14, 2026

Noon 8 p.m. local time

Reserve your timed ticket here

Seoul:

72 Seongsu-ro, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

June 12, 13, 14, 2026

11a.m. 7 p.m. local time

No tickets required

Madrid:

203 Calle de Serrano, Madrid, Spain

June 16 through June 21, 2026

1p.m. midnight local time

No tickets required

For more information or to order, visit papajohns.com or go to the Papa Johns app.

ABOUT PAPA JOHNS

Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind:BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

ABOUT DISNEY AND PIXAR'S TOY STORY 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature. Toy Story 5 releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026. Rated PG.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

International: Georgia Wilkins, Georgia_wilkins@papajohns.co.uk

North America: Michelle Philippe, Michelle_philippe@papajohns.com