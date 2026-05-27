Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces Falcon, an Agentic Platform and Standard Agents to Deliver Agentic Labor in Drug Development

Veeva Falcon works with Veeva clinical, regulatory, and safety applications to increase speed and lower costs

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Falcon, an agentic platform and standard agents for life sciences' major drug development processes. Falcon works with Veeva Development Cloud applications in clinical, regulatory, and safety to reduce cost, increase speed, and maintain compliance for biopharmas of all sizes. The initial focus areas are trial master file document intake and quality control, health authority correspondence in regulatory, and safety case triage and intake.

"Falcon is a major initiative for Veeva and our first offering in agentic labor," said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO, Veeva Systems. "I'm excited to partner with customers and help the industry lower costs and increase speed in drug development with Falcon."

Planned for early adopter availability in November 2026, Falcon is part of Veeva AI, Veeva's industry-specific AI solutions for life sciences.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:



Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Jeremy Whittaker

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

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