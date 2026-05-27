

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The World Food Program has deplored a Russian attack on a warehouse in Ukraine's Dnipro, that destroyed 'a significant quantity' of food aid destined for thousands in frontline areas.



'Absolutely unacceptable,' WFP chief Cindy McCain wrote on X Tuesday, a day after the airstrike. 'These deliberate attacks MUST end. Aid workers and humanitarian assets are not a target.'



The UN agency said that a warehouse used for its humanitarian operations 'was targeted by a precision-guided, Iskander ballistic missile,' marking the second time the facility has come under fire in six months.



The warehouse was storing enough humanitarian food assistance to support 130,000 people living near the frontline, with an estimated value of around $1.4 million.



'Over the past 18 months, WFP has recorded more than 84 incidents affecting its warehouses, vehicles, distribution points, and the assets of its local humanitarian partners across Ukraine,' said Richard Ragan, WFP Representative in Ukraine. .



He stressed that targeting humanitarians during conflict is a crime and a violation of international humanitarian law.



The incident occurred a day after Russia carried out a massive drone and missile attack in the capital Kyiv and neighbouring regions, that killed two people and injured nearly 90.



UN humanitarians said it was one of the largest combined air attacks on the country since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022.



Russia has warned that it will carry out more strikes on the city, according to media reports.



The United Kingdom condemned the latest wave of Russian aerial attacks against Ukraine, carried out overnight on 23-24 May. Russia used around 600 drones and 90 missiles to strike Kyiv and multiple regions across Ukraine.



In this latest assault, and for the third time, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Oreshnik nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile.



Russia's threats to strike the heart of Kyiv are unwarranted, irresponsible and completely unjustified, the UK Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Neil Holland said in an emergency meeting of OSCE in Vienna.



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