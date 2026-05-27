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WKN: A2ATW1 | ISIN: SE0009190192 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DA
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 08:55
0,249 Euro
+1,01 % +0,003
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRUNCHFISH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRUNCHFISH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2510,26214:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 12:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crunchfish AB: Strong Interest in Crunchfish Rights Issue 2026

The interest from employees and other key resources in the new incentive programme is very strong. In total 3,100,000 warrants with a strike price of 12.28 SEK in June 2030 in the new series TO 2026/2030 have been subscribed to.

The interest in the incentive program has been very strong as employees and other key resources have subscribed to 3,100,000 warrants.

The transfer of warrants has been made at market value at the time of transfer, calculated by Optionspartner AB as an independent valuation institute, using the Black & Scholes valuation model. Price per warrant was set at SEK 0.265. The company will receive the net amount of SEK 821,500 for these warrant transactions.

"It is very encouraging to see employees and other key resources subscribing to Crunchfish's new incentive program and demonstrating their strong commitment to the future of the company ", says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the above for publication on May 27th, 2026, at 12:00 CEST.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company developing governed offline payments technology for payment systems, banks, and payment applications. The company enables offline payments as a Layer-2 solution on top of existing payment systems, allowing transactions to be executed without connectivity while ledger authority and settlement remain unchanged. Through a reservation-based model, resilience is achieved without creating parallel forms of money or unmanaged credit risk. Crunchfish's architecture is patented and enables interoperability across multiple payment systems and markets. The solution strengthens system stability while also supporting economic incentives by ensuring that liquidity backing offline payments remains within the regulated financial system.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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