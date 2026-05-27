

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $319.82 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $264.29 million, or $3.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dicks Sporting Goods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $262.18 million or $2.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 62.7% to $5.165 billion from $3.175 billion last year.



Dicks Sporting Goods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $319.82 Mln. vs. $264.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.54 vs. $3.24 last year. -Revenue: $5.165 Bln vs. $3.175 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.50 To $ 14.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 22.1 B To $ 22.4 B



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