

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A broadly negative sentiment prevails in the cryptocurrency markets amidst the exodus of funds from U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products. The price movement comes amid renewed optimism surrounding a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran as well market's focus on the prospects of Artificial Intelligence.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped a little less than 2 percent in the past 24 hours. Market leader Bitcoin traded between $77,991 and $75,205.



Data for the pa st 24 hours from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations, i.e. the forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses, at $326 million. Long positions stood at $246 million whereas short positions accounted for $79 million.



Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased 1.80 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.54 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased 36 percent to $94 billion. Only 14 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 61 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.1 percent lower at $75,774.59. The current price is around 40 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 2.2 percent in the past week and 13.4 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Amidst the continuing exodus from U.S.-listed spot ETF products, Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $334 million on Tuesday versus $105 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with massive outflows of $192 million.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 13th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, and is now positioned between Meta Platforms ranked 12th and Samsung ranked 14th in the list.



Ahead of Bitcoin that commands a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion are two precious metals viz Gold with a market capitalization of $31.2 trillion and Silver with a market capitalization of $4.2 trillion as well as 10 corporates, mostly tech giants.



The ten corporates that command a market capitalization higher than that of the leading cryptocurrency are NVIDIA (market capitalization of $5.2 trillion), Alphabet (market capitalization of $4.7 trillion), Apple (market capitalization of $4.5 trillion), Microsoft (market capitalization of $3.1 trillion), Amazon (market capitalization of $2.9 trillion) TSMC (market capitalization of $2.1 trillion) Broadcom (market capitalization of $2.0 trillion), Saudi Aramco (market capitalization of $1.8 trillion), Tesla (market capitalization of $1.63 trillion) and Meta Platforms (market capitalization of $1.55 trillion).



Ethereum (ETH) shed 2.6 percent overnight as it traded at $2,078.65. The leading alternate coin is trading 58 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $35 million on Tuesday versus $7 million on Friday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net outflows of $17 million.



Ethereum is ranked 74th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) lost 1.4 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $653.68. BNB is trading 52 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 2.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.32, around 65 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) declined 2.2 percent overnight to $83.70. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana ETF products in the U.S. witnessed nil inflows on Tuesday versus net inflows of $6 million on Friday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged up 0.03 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3724. The trading price is 15 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 2.3 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $62.95, around 3 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026. HYPE has gained 27.4 percent in the past week and 147 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Hyperliquid ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $20 million on Tuesday versus $11 million on Friday. Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF (BHYP) topped with inflows of $19 million.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall slipped 0.65 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1016. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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