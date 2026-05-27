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WKN: A2PP3J | ISIN: US03676C1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X6
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 18:09
54,50 Euro
-0,91 % -0,50
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Anterix Inc.: Anterix Names Kim Green-Kerr as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Private Network Growth

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the market leader in enabling mission-critical private wireless broadband networks, today announced the appointment of Kim Green-Kerr as Chief Revenue Officer. She joins Anterix as utilities and critical infrastructure operators accelerate investment in connectivity to run a more intelligent, automated grid.

Green-Kerr arrives at a pivotal moment for the sector, as rising electricity demand, AI-driven grid complexity, and the rapid expansion of distributed energy resources are converging to make secure, real-time operational connectivity a strategic imperative. In her role, Green-Kerr will lead Anterix's commercial organization and go-to-market strategy - deepening customer engagement, accelerating adoption, and scaling Anterix's role as the foundational infrastructure for modernization.

"Kim is joining Anterix at a defining moment for both our company and the industry," said Scott Lang, President and CEO of Anterix. "The question is no longer whether critical infrastructure operators will adopt private wireless - it's how fast they can deploy it. Kim brings the commercial leadership and customer-first focus to convert demand into deployments and extend our lead."

Green-Kerr most recently served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Operations at UScellular, where she drove growth across enterprise and government markets and strengthened the company's position in utilities and critical infrastructure. She previously spent more than two decades at Sprint, culminating as Senior Vice President of Business Solutions, where she led a nationwide organization of over 2,000 sales professionals across business segments.

"Critical infrastructure operators are under pressure like never before, and they're demanding communications they can control and count on for decades," said Kim Green-Kerr, Chief Revenue Officer of Anterix. "Anterix has built the market position, customer base, and portfolio to lead this transformation. I'm excited to turn that momentum into deeper partnerships, broader adoption, and durable growth."

Anterix Shareholder Contact
Natasha Vecchiarelli
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Media Contact
Kristin Ford-Glencross for Anterix
anterix@antennagroup.com

About Anterix

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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