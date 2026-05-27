

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Multiple polls in recent weeks suggest Americans generally want the Middle East war to be over, even if it means failing to achieve original goals.



61 percent of registered voters who took part in a Fox News poll last week said the nearly three-moths-old U.S. military operations, code-named 'Operation Epic Fury', should be confined to a 'limited time frame,' while 39 percent preferred it to last 'as long as it takes to achieve US objectives.'



The U.S. should not resume military operations if it cannot soon reach a deal to stop Iran's nuclear program, according to majority of voters who participated in a New York Times-Siena College poll earlier this month.



Half of them think the war in Iran will be unsuccessful at eliminating Iran's nuclear program, while just 22 percent thought the war would be 'very successful' at achieving President Donald Trump's goal.



Trump's decision to go to war with Iran was wrong, says 64 percent of the respondents. Only 30 percent say it was right.



Regarding the costs and benefits of the war in Iran so far, 55 percent think the war will not be worth the costs.



The US-Iran conflict has cost the United States an estimated $29 billion in direct military operations, primarily covering munitions, equipment maintenance, and deployed assets. The initial unbudgeted cost was estimated at $11.3 billion for the first six days of the conflict.



However, economists and lawmakers estimate the true, long-term economic impact could range between $630 billion and $1 trillion when factoring in supply chain disruptions and asset replacements.



The rising defense costs have prompted a massive proposed increase in the upcoming defense budget.



As per data provided by the Iran War Cost Tracker, based on the Pentagon's Briefing To Congress, the Trump administration is spending an average of $1 billion a day for the Middle East war.



The most recent CNN poll shows just 20 percent of Americans have a 'great deal' of faith in Trump to make good decisions about Iran, while three times as many have 'not much' or no faith at all in this regard.



In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted during May 15-18, Americans' views on the war in Iran continue to tilt negative. 52 percent say that it has not been worth the U.S. taking military action, compared to 23 percent who say it has been worth it.



A Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos survey revealed that 61 percent of respondents believe the initial military actions against Iran were a mistake.



The United States and Iran are working toward a 'memorandum of understanding' to end the current stalemate, but disputes over language concerning Iran's nuclear program and sanctions remain the main hurdles to reach a deal.



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