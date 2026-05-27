Cognizant Technology Solutions: Travelport, Cognizant and Anthropic Collaborate to Power Travel Technology for the AI Era

- Travelport, Cognizant and Anthropic are building an AI travel ecosystem to modernize how travel technology is built, tested and maintained
- Together they are closing the critical gap in AI-driven travel: connecting systems that can reason and plan with platforms that can actually transact
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