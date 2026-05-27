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WKN: 915272 | ISIN: US1924461023 | Ticker-Symbol: COZ
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 14:03
45,100 Euro
+1,23 % +0,550
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NASDAQ-100
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COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,82045,06514:19
44,82045,15014:19
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Cognizant Technology Solutions: Travelport, Cognizant and Anthropic Collaborate to Power Travel Technology for the AI Era

  • Travelport, Cognizant and Anthropic are building an AI travel ecosystem to modernize how travel technology is built, tested and maintained
  • Together they are closing the critical gap in AI-driven travel: connecting systems that can reason and plan with platforms that can actually transact

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/travelport-cognizant-and-anthropic-collaborate-to-power-travel-technology-for-the-ai-era-302782637.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.