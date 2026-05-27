Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EQ97 | ISIN: EE3100026436 | Ticker-Symbol: A1T
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 08:08
10,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80010,85014:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tallinna Vesi will harmonise price of water service for private and business customers

The Competition Authority has approved Tallinna Vesi's application to harmonise the price of water service for private and business customers with effect from 1 July 2026. The change follows from the obligation imposed by law to offer the same prices to private and business customers, and it reflects the need for continued investment in clean drinking water, environmental protection, and maintaining service continuity.

According to Taavi Gröön, Tallinna Vesi's Chief Financial Officer, the company has been working towards harmonising prices for private and business customers within the limits set out in the Public Water Supply and Sewerage Act since 2010, a process that has now been completed. Under the implementing provisions of the Act, water suppliers that have set different prices for private and business customers must bring these into line with the principle of equal treatment and fully harmonise them by 1 July 2026 at the latest. Prices will change by an average of 2.5%, rising for private customers and falling for most business customers.

The price of water service for private customers in Tallinn and in Harju County will still remain one of the lowest in Estonia. The average household will see a rise in their water bill of less than €2 a month. While the average Estonian household currently spends over 1% of its income on water services, the average water bill in Tallinna Vesi's service area will amount to 0.6% once the change is implemented.

Residents of Tallinn pay less for water than residents of any of the neighbouring capitals. From 1 July, a cubic metre of water will cost €2.31 for private customers. For comparison, households pay €2.67 per cubic metre of water in Riga and €3.72 per cubic metre in Helsinki in 2026. These prices are subject to VAT.

In addition to complying with the statutory obligation to harmonise the prices of water service, the price change was driven by the need for investment. "The price application takes into account the investments planned for this year, which are necessary to ensure the quality and continuity of water and wastewater services, as well as protecting the environment," explained Gröön.

Gröön pointed out that variable costs only represent a small part of the price change, since the combined heat and power (CHP) plant installed at the wastewater treatment plant enables the company to reduce its daily electricity costs. "Based on the results from Tallinna Vesi's CHP plant, we plan to generate around 10 GWh of electricity at the wastewater treatment plant this year, which will help us keep our variable costs under control. The CHP plant generates all the heat and 60% of the electricity consumed at the wastewater treatment plant. This helps to keep the cost of the service for customers lower than it would be if the energy were purchased from external suppliers," said Taavi Gröön.

Tallinna Vesi is Estonia's largest water company continually investing in new technologies to ensure operational continuity. "For example, we use innovative ice-pigging technology to clean pipes, a method that is unique in Estonia. We have already made and are planning further investments in the wastewater treatment plant to ensure that the treated effluent released into the environment via the Baltic Sea is clean and meets high quality standards," added Gröön.

The price level in the Maardu service area differs from that in the rest of the Tallinna Vesi's service area due to the operating model. The infrastructure in Maardu is owned by the Maardu water company, and Tallinna Vesi operates the infrastructure in the area, paying rent under a lease agreement with the Maardu water company.

With regard to wastewater services, a pollution-load-based pricing method will be introduced in 2026. The price of the wastewater service will depend on the level of pollution in the wastewater discharged by the customer. Pricing will be based on the principle that the more a customer pollutes, the higher the price they will pay. Tallinna Vesi constantly monitors the quality of the wastewater discharged into the public sewerage system.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to more than 25,000 private customers and businesses and 500,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities.

Additional information:

Taavi Gröön
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(372) 626 2200
taavi.groon@tvesi.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.