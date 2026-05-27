

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Hamas's military commander in Gaza Mohammed Odeh has been killed in an air raid on Tuesday, Israel says.



Israel's military and Shin Bet security service said Odeh was killed in an operation in Gaza City following months of intelligence tracking.



Reports say that Odeh was killed alongside his wife and children in a building that served as a hideout in a residential area in Rimal, Gaza City. More than 20 others were reportedly injured in the missile strike.



Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed Odeh's death. 'The fourth commander of the Hamas terror organisation's military wing in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his partners in the depths of hell,' he wrote on X Wednesday.



'As part of the joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet to eliminate the terrorist Mohammed Odeh, several buildings in the heart of Gaza City that served as a hideout for him were attacked, after months of intelligence surveillance in order to track his movements and the movements of his assistants in the organization,' the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.



Odeh's killing occurs just 11 days after the assassination of his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad.



Odeh has been serving as the leader and commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, since then.



He was one of the few members remaining in the leadership of the weakened Palestinian militant outfit.



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