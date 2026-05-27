

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As a deadly Ebola strain continues to spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with cases confirmed in neighbouring Uganda, the UN aviation agency is urging governments and flight operators to closely follow guidelines put in place following the Covid-19 pandemic.



The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain is a major cause for concern in the DR Congo, where more than 900 suspected cases and around 220 suspected deaths were reported.



So far, there have been seven confirmed cases in Uganda. The World Health Organization says that the outbreak, which it has declared a public health emergency of international concern, is spreading faster than health workers can contain it.



The International Civil Aviation Organization said it will update its guidance as necessary in light of the evolving situation, but for now it insists that international air services remain safe.



On Tuesday, the UN agency called on governments and aviation stakeholders to adhere strictly to WHO recommendations to mitigate any Ebola-related risks.



The Covid-19 pandemic caused massive disruption to air travel, prompting ICAO to establish new protocols for rapid, standardized information sharing among States, airlines, airports, and health agencies.



Digital innovations such as electronic health declarations and contactless border processes have been integrated into ICAO's recommendations to track and manage health risks more effectively, and the agency is coordinating with WHO and its Member States to provide measures to prevent the transmission of the disease through air travel.



These measures are also designed to protect the health of aviation personnel and passengers, reassure travellers, and keep flight cancellations to a minimum.



Countries should not close borders or impose restrictions on travel and trade, and entry screening outside the affected region is not considered necessary for passengers returning from areas at risk, WHO said i its air travel guidance in the wake of the Ebola outbreak.



Exit screening can be implemented in affected countries for all persons at international airports for unexplained illness associated with fever and consistent with other symptoms of potential BVD.



WHO urged health authorities to ensure that confirmed cases and contacts of BVD are detected and isolated, and that such individuals do not undertake international travel unless it is part of an appropriate medical evacuation.



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