

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK is set to sign a new defense and security treaty with Poland to protect British borders, tackle organised crime, bolster collective defences and deepen cooperation with the European Union.



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, in London Wednesday, as they prepare to sign the new agreement to strengthen defense cooperation in the face of increasing hostile threats across Europe.



Poland is one of the UK's closest defense and security partners, a staunch supporter of Ukraine and vital economic partner, with one of the fastest growing economies in Europe.



The leaders are expected to discuss the major uptick in hybrid attacks - including Russian-ordered arson attacks in East London, cargo fires in Birmingham and across Europe, as well as cyber-attacks and espionage - and agree to combine expertise to combat accelerating threats.



The announcement builds on Starmer's drive to get closer to Europe and strengthen ties with the trading bloc to improve security and opportunity on both sides. It also follows similar treaties with France and Germany.



The UK and EU's joint ambition to improve relations to deliver for consumers, businesses and collective European security is expected to be high on the agenda of talks Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.



Keir Starmer said, 'Britain and Poland are already close allies and friends, but the challenges Europe now faces demands an even stronger partnership.'



'This treaty is the biggest step forward in our defense and security relationship with Poland in a generation, allowing us to confront modern security threats that may be less visible but no less dangerous, and our collective work together will keep our countries safe for years to come,' he added.



The leaders are expected to sign the new treaty in London, signifying the historic ties between the UK and Poland, and opportunity for both countries to work closer together in protecting European defences long into the future.



The defence strand of the agreement is expected to unlock major defense benefits for both sides, allowing forces to combine expertise and industrial capability to lead the development and manufacturing of next-generation complex weapons, ensuring sovereign production chains and supporting high skilled jobs across the UK and Poland.



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