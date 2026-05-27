

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remained dominated by optimism about a quick end to the Middle East conflict as well as the enthusiasm surrounding the prospects of Artificial Intelligence. The decline in crude oil prices helped quell worries about a global fuel-led inflation.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is hovering around the flatline. Bond yields eased across regions in the backdrop of easing geopolitical tensions and a decline in crude oil prices.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined around 3 percent on an overnight basis. Gold is also trading with losses of more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,458.40, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,533.60, up 0.19% Germany's DAX at 25,252.22, up 0.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,496.35, up 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 8,233.48, up 0.74% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,102.96, up 0.67% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,999.41, up 0.01% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,717.70, up 0.69% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,039.73, down 1.25% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,328.23, down 1.06% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,228.70, up 2.25%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.14, down 0.03% EUR/USD at 1.1639, up 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.3434, down 0.09% USD/JPY at 159.43, up 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.7132, down 0.52% USD/CAD at 1.3833, up 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.482%, down 0.22% Germany at 2.9735%, down 0.35% France at 3.652%, down 0.35% U.K. at 4.8370%, down 0.86% Japan at 2.700%, down 0.84%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $94.28, down 2.47%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $90.62, down 3.48%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,465.37, down 1.54%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $74.30, down 3.01%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $75,674.74, down 1.94% Ethereum at $2,078.27, down 1.97% BNB at $653.38, down 1.29% XRP at $1.32, down 1.74% Solana at $83.92, down 1.58%



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