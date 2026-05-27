Fintech Sandbox Appoints Former LSEG and FactSet Executive Rick Barrett as Director of Data Partnerships

Seasoned financial data leader to expand organization's global Data Access Residency and strengthen its partner ecosystem

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Fintech Sandbox , the nonprofit providing early-stage fintech startups with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Rick Barrett as Director of Data Partnerships. Barrett, a Chartered Financial Analyst and Financial Risk Manager charterholder with nearly three decades of experience in financial data, analytics and strategic partnerships, will lead efforts to expand and deepen the organization's global network of data and infrastructure partners. He joins in a part-time capacity.

Barrett most recently served as Global Head of Investment Management at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Prior to that, he spent more than 20 years at FactSet in senior leadership roles across analytics, operations and client strategy. Over the course of his career, he has built trusted relationships with institutional asset managers, data providers and fintech innovators-experience that aligns directly with Fintech Sandbox's mission.

After stepping back from full-time executive roles in late 2024, Barrett re-engaged with the fintech ecosystem through advisory work and hands-on support for early-stage founders. That work ultimately led him to Fintech Sandbox.

"I've seen firsthand how difficult it can be for early-stage founders to access the high-quality data they need to build and validate great products," Barrett said. "Fintech Sandbox removes that obstacle while also building a real community around its founders. That combination is what drew me in."

In his new role, Barrett will oversee relationships with more than 40 existing data and infrastructure partners while recruiting new organizations to join the network. He will also work closely with startups entering the Data Access Residency to help ensure they make the most of the program's resources.

"Rick brings deep experience in the institutional data space and a genuine passion for the fintech ecosystem," said Lucas Timberlake, Executive Director at Fintech Sandbox. "His background working with data providers and investment managers, combined with his recent work with early-stage founders, makes him well-suited to strengthen and grow our partner network."

Barrett succeeds David Savage, who is retiring after serving as Interim Director of Data Partnerships for five months. Savage previously spent four years as the organization's Data Partner Manager, playing a key role in onboarding more than 200 startups and expanding the partner community.

"David has been an integral part of our growth, helping deepen relationships across our network and supporting hundreds of founders," Timberlake said. "We're grateful for his contributions and wish him the very best in retirement."

A full list of Fintech Sandbox's data partners is available here . For more information on joining as a startup, corporate sponsor, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech entrepreneurs around the world with free access to critical datasets, APIs and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency. In return, participating startups collaborate with current and past residents, sharing insights that strengthen the broader ecosystem. More than 450 startups have participated to date, with no fees and no equity taken. Fintech Sandbox also operates Boston Fintech Week, a global gathering of innovators, investors, and industry leaders. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

Contact Info:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

fintechsandbox@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Fintech Sandbox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fintech-sandbox-appoints-former-lseg-and-factset-executive-rick-barr-1170701