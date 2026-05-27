Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (the "Company" or "BRS") and Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CRB) ("Cariboo Rose") announce the completion of the helicopter assisted airborne geophysical survey at the Cowtrail Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in south-central British Columbia. Precision GeoSuveys of Langley BC was engaged to compete a helicopter-borne high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric, and VLF survey over a core area encompassing 27 square kilometers at a nominal line spacing of 100 meters. Processing the data collected from the survey will begin immediately. Potential targets that could come from this work include magnetic highs covering new (unknown) porphyry centers or areas of pervasive magnetic low indicating pyrite destruction from circulating hydrothermal fluids that could precipitate copper and gold.

Cowtrail is a 4,717-hectare (47 square kilometer) copper-gold project contiguous with the Woodjam and Redgold copper-gold porphyry projects owned by Vizsla Copper Corp. It is located 20 kilometers southeast of the operating Mount Polley Mine (copper gold) owned by Imperial Metals Corporation and shares many geological attributes with this deposit

Please refer the Company's News Releases dated May 13, 2026 April 16, 2026, February 3, 2026, December 1, 2025, and September 17, 2025 for more information on these previous exploration results.

J.W. (Bill) Morton P.Geo., a director of BRS and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

BRS RESOURCES LTD.

BRS is a mineral exploration company focussed on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. BRS' principal property is the Cowtrail Property, which is currently in the exploration stage. The Cowtrail Property consists of 32 minerals claims covering 4,400 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: BRS Resources Ltd.