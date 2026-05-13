Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (the "Company" or "BRS"), and Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CRB) ("Cariboo Rose") announce the initiation of the 2026 field program at the Cowtrail Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in south-central British Columbia.

Cowtrail is a 4,717-hectare copper-gold project contiguous with the Woodjam and Redgold copper-gold porphyry projects owned by Vizsla Copper Corp. It is located 20 kilometers southeast of the operating Mount Polley Mine (copper gold) owned by Imperial Metals Corporation and shares many geological attributes with this deposit.

Precision Geo-Surveys of Langley, BC has been engaged to complete a helicopter-borne high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric, and VLF survey over a core area encompassing 27 square kilometers at a nominal line spacing of 100 meters with flying expected to start in about a week.

Paradigm Diamond Drilling of Kamloops, BC has been retained to complete 1,500 meters of drilling on targets identified in 2023 and 2025 highlights of which include CT23-16 with 108 meters grading 0.15% copper and 0.009 g/t gold starting at 60 meters and CT25-23 with 70 meters grading 0.20% copper and 0.102g/t gold starting at 86 meters. Drilling is expected to start in about two weeks.

Please refer the Company's News Releases dated April 16, 2026, February 3, 2026, December 1, 2025, and September 17, 2025 for more information on these previous exploration results.

J.W. (Bill) Morton P.Geo., a director of BRS and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

BRS RESOURCES LTD.

BRS is a mineral exploration company focussed on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. BRS' principal property is the Cowtrail Property, which is currently in the exploration stage. The Cowtrail Property consists of 32 minerals claims covering 4,400 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada.

For further information, please contact Byron Coulthard at (52)322237-7649 or by email at bkc8888@gmail.com.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297265

Source: BRS Resources Ltd.