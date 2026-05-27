Precisely Brings Governed SAP Automation to Google Workspace Users with Support for Google Sheets in Automate Studio

New capability enables business teams to execute SAP data processes directly from Google Sheets with enterprise-grade governance

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced support for Google Sheets in Automate Studio, extending its no-code SAP automation capabilities to Google Workspace users. Built on more than 20 years of SAP automation expertise, the new Google Sheets support in Automate Studio allows business teams to execute enterprise-scale SAP data processes directly from spreadsheets, while maintaining the validation, governance, and auditability required by IT and SAP Centers of Excellence.

Many SAP teams continue to rely on manual workarounds to manage critical data, including rekeying information, passing spreadsheets through email, and depending on IT-heavy methods that introduce delays, errors, and process bottlenecks.

With this release, Automate Studio can help organizations reduce manual effort by up to 90% on complex, data-intensive SAP ERP tasks. It replaces slow, error-prone processes with a faster, scalable, no-code approach that aligns with Clean Core-ready principles and reduces reliance on custom code across SAP environments.

The Google Sheets support in Automate Studio allows business users to continue working in a familiar spreadsheet interface while applying SAP validation rules, user permissions, security requirements, and governed execution controls. In addition, by embedding governance and validation directly into spreadsheet-driven workflows, Automate Studio transforms SAP data into a faster, trusted, and controlled foundation for downstream AI and automation initiatives.

With Automate Studio support for Google Sheets, users can: create SAP data in Google Sheets; validate and correct data before posting; and perform round-trip processes to extract data, enable updates, and revalidate and repost that information back into SAP. This helps organizations accelerate recurring, data-intensive processes such as account creation, extensions, pricing changes, and other mass updates, without requiring users to work directly in complex SAP interfaces.

"Business users already rely on spreadsheets to manage SAP data processes," said Matt Waxman, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "With support for Google Sheets in Automate Studio we're enabling them to work in that familiar environment while maintaining the governance, validation, and control required to operate SAP at scale."

For SAP functional teams, business operations groups, shared services organizations, IT teams, and transformation leaders, the value is clear: a collaborative, cloud-based spreadsheet environment paired with enterprise-grade control over SAP execution. Rather than treating Google Sheets as a simple export destination, Automate Studio makes it a governed execution surface for operational SAP work.

Learn more about Precisely Automate and how it supports Clean Core-ready SAP automation: https://www.precisely.com/blog/sap-automation/power-clean-core.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

© 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information-no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/5988535/Precisely_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precisely-brings-governed-sap-automation-to-google-workspace-users-with-support-for-google-sheets-in-automate-studio-302782341.html