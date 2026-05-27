Future Market Insights: Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Set to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2036 as Air Liquide, Honeywell UOP Separex, and Air Products Expand Regional Dominance

NEWARK, Del., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global gas separation membrane market is witnessing strong growth as industries prioritize energy-efficient gas purification, hydrogen recovery, and emissions reduction. The Gas Separation Membrane Market is valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2036, expanding at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Industrial operators are increasingly adopting membrane-based systems to reduce energy intensity, simplify gas processing workflows, and support decarbonization goals across refining, chemicals, natural gas, and renewable energy sectors.
Quick Stats: Gas Separation Membrane Market
- Market Size (2026): USD 2.9 Billion
- Market Size (2036): USD 5.9 Billion
- Growth Rate: 7.3% CAGR (2026-2036)
- Top Growth Countries: China (8.2%), India (7.8%), United States (7.5%)
- Leading Material Segment: Polymeric Membranes (60.0% share in 2026)
- Top Construction Type: Hollow Fiber Membranes (60.2% share in 2026)
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Energy Efficiency and Industrial Processing Driving Adoption
Industries are shifting toward membrane technologies because they offer lower energy consumption compared to conventional gas separation methods. Buyers increasingly focus on:
- Lower operating and energy costs
- Improved gas purity and process efficiency
- Compact and modular system design
- Reduced maintenance requirements
- Long-term operational reliability
Gas separation membranes are gaining traction in hydrogen purification, CO2 removal, nitrogen generation, methane recovery, and biomethane upgrading applications.
Analyst Perspective
According to Nikhil Kaitwade, Principal Consultant for Chemicals & Materials at Future Market Insights:
"Gas separation membranes are becoming increasingly important as industries seek compact systems that lower energy intensity and simplify gas purification processes. Suppliers with stronger polymer chemistry, module engineering, and long-term operational support are expected to secure stronger positioning across hydrogen, natural gas, and carbon dioxide separation projects."
Rising Demand from Hydrogen and Natural Gas Processing
Industrial operators are integrating membrane systems into core processing operations to improve performance and reduce emissions. Key demand drivers include:
- Hydrogen recovery in refinery off-gas streams
- Natural gas sweetening and CO2 removal
- Biomethane upgrading in renewable gas facilities
- Nitrogen separation for industrial applications
- Emissions control and carbon management initiatives
Membrane systems are increasingly preferred for continuous operations due to their compact footprint and lower energy intensity.
Segment Outlook and Material Trends
Polymeric membranes continue to dominate the market due to their balance of efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Key segment trends include:
- Polymeric membranes account for nearly 60.0% of total market demand
- Polyimide membranes lead due to thermal and chemical resistance
- Hollow fiber membranes dominate because of high packing density and compact design
- Spiral wound systems remain preferred for pressure-intensive applications
Industrial facilities increasingly prioritize scalable membrane systems that support modular expansion and flexible integration.
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Regional Growth and Global Expansion
Different regions continue to shape market growth through industrial investment and clean energy strategies:
- China: Strong demand from hydrogen, refining, and coal-to-chemicals sectors
- India: Growth supported by green hydrogen and biogas upgrading projects
- United States: Expanding adoption in shale gas processing and refinery modernization
- Germany: Demand driven by biomethane upgrading and emissions compliance
- Brazil: Renewable gas projects supporting membrane deployment
- Saudi Arabia: Hydrogen infrastructure and industrial diversification boosting adoption
Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing regional market due to rapid industrialization and energy infrastructure development.
Regulatory Environment and Operational Challenges
Stricter environmental and industrial regulations are influencing purchasing decisions worldwide. Companies must comply with:
- Industrial emissions standards
- Gas purity and safety regulations
- Pressure vessel certification requirements
- Energy efficiency mandates
- Environmental compliance norms
At the same time, challenges such as membrane fouling, feed-gas contamination, and upfront capital investment continue to influence deployment decisions.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC, Honeywell International, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Schlumberger Ltd. are competing through:
- Advanced membrane chemistry innovation
- System integration capabilities
- Long-term service and maintenance support
- Modular skid-mounted system development
- Industrial gas processing expertise
The market is evolving toward integrated solutions where reliability, performance, and lifecycle efficiency are becoming more important than equipment pricing alone.
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About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-maker-focused market intelligence across industrial sectors, chemicals, automation, energy, and advanced manufacturing technologies.
Unlike traditional research providers that focus only on market sizing and forecasts, FMI provides:
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FMI follows a bottom-up research methodology that combines direct industry interactions with procurement heads, technical experts, plant operators, and supply chain leaders to deliver practical, validated, and business-focused insights.
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