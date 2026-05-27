Not for release, publication or distribution directly or indirectly to any U.S. person or in or into the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.

Regulatory News:

TP (Paris:TEP) announces the final results of the tender offer launched on 18 May 2026 on its following notes (the "Tender Offer"):

€500,000,000, 0.250% notes due November 26, 2027 (ISIN: FR0014000S75) (the "2027 Bonds"); and

€700,000,000, 5.250% notes due November 22, 2028 (ISIN: FR001400M2F4) (the "2028 Bonds" and, together with the 2027 Bonds, the "Existing Bonds").

TP accepted for purchase Existing Bonds allocated as follows: (i) 2027 Bonds for an aggregate principal amount of €250,000,000 at a tender price of 96.294% and (ii) 2028 Bonds for an aggregate principal amount of €350,100,000 at a tender price of 104.366%.

As the aggregate principal amount of each series of Existing Bonds validly tendered for purchase is greater than the aggregate principal amount of such series of Existing Bonds accepted for repurchase by TP, the tender pro-rating factor applied to each series of Existing Bonds is (i) 82.3% for the 2027 Bonds and (ii) 77.4% for the 2028 Bonds.

After this transaction, the aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds which remains outstanding will be (i) €250,000,000 for the 2027 Bonds and (ii) €349,900,000 for the 2028 Bonds.

The completion of the Tender Offer remains subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 18 May 2026 and, in particular, to the successful completion of the issuance by TP of euro denominated senior fixed notes pursuant to its EMTN programme whose settlement is expected to occur on 28 May 2026.

The settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 29 May 2026.

This Tender Offer completes the bond refinancing transaction launched on 18 May 2026. This allows TP to achieve its objectives, namely the optimization of its debt structure and the confirmation of its leadership in terms of balance sheet strength within its industry.

About TP Group

TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527542607/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

PRESS RELATIONS

Global

Simon Zaks

TP Group

Tel: +33 6 72 98 32 37

investor@teleperformance.com



PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis Laurent Poinsot

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

tp@image7.fr



PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Nicole Miller

TP Group

Tel: 1 629-899-0675

tppublicaffairs@teleperformance.com