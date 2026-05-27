NordicNeuroLab and GE HealthCare Enter Strategic Software License and Distribution Agreement to Advance Neuroimaging Worldwide

A collaboration for advancing neuroimaging

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / NordicNeuroLab announced the signing of a comprehensive Software License and Distribution Agreement with GE HealthCare.

The agreement establishes a long-term global framework for the integration, distribution, and support of NordicNeuroLab's advanced neuroimaging software within GE HealthCare's MRI ecosystem.

Under the agreement, GE HealthCare will integrate and distribute NordicNeuroLab's functional MRI solutions, including nordicMEDiVA and nordicAktiva, along with selected MRI hardware and patient comfort solutions such as nordicComfortSolution, across authorized markets worldwide.

Expanding Global Access to Advanced Neuroimaging

The collaboration combines NordicNeuroLab's specialized expertise in functional MRI, diffusion imaging, and neuro post-processing with GE HealthCare's global MRI leadership and installed base.

By enabling tighter technical integration with GE HealthCare MRI platforms, streamlined deployment models, and scalable support structures, the agreement is expected to accelerate adoption of advanced neuroimaging workflows in both clinical and research environments.

The framework is designed to align with evolving regulatory, cybersecurity, and healthcare IT requirements, supporting both cloud-based and on-premise deployments across regions.

Commitment to Quality, Compliance, and Long-Term Support

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and structured collaboration. NordicNeuroLab will continue to own and develop its software technology while providing training, service, and lifecycle support to ensure transparency, reliability, and sustainable implementation for customers worldwide. A structured governance and planning model has been established to maintain close technical alignment and ongoing innovation.

Executive Perspectives

"This agreement with GE HealthCare is strategically important for NordicNeuroLab," said Thomas Lie Omdahl, CEO of NordicNeuroLab. "It validates the clinical and technical value of our neuroimaging software, fMRI hardware and comfortSolutions, allowing us to scale our global impact through one of the world's most respected medical technology organizations. Together, we are enabling broader access to advanced neuroimaging tools while maintaining the highest standards of quality, security, and clinical relevance."

"Integrating NordicNeuroLab's software solutions into our imaging platforms will simplify and streamline how our users work with the MR data our systems produce," said Bryan Mock, PhD, General Manager, Premium MR; GE HealthCare Global MR.

"Features such as automated post-processing, advanced visualization options, and secure online collaboration tools are designed to complement our data visualization and processing capabilities and support the practical needs of today's neuroimaging professionals."

About NordicNeuroLab

NordicNeuroLab AS, headquartered in Bergen, Norway and with a US Regional office in Milwaukee, WI, develops advanced neuroimaging software and hardware solutions for MRI. The company is internationally recognized for its contributions to functional MRI, neuro post-processing, and patient-centered imaging technology, serving leading hospitals and research institutions worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mara Hershberger, Marketing Manager

NordicNeuroLab Inc.

234 W. Florida Street, Suite 202

Milwaukee, WI 53204

mara.h@nordicneurolab.com

+1 414-861-6196

SOURCE: NordicNeuroLab

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nordicneurolab-and-ge-healthcare-enter-strategic-software-license-and-1168498