Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to acquiring, through its subsidiary CIMPA, Digital Product Simulation, in order to bolster its range of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions.

Founded in 1997 and based in Paris, Digital Product Simulation is a digital engineering consulting firm specialising in design and simulation for industrial product development. It delivers consulting, methodologies, training and support services to its clients. The company has over 115 expert engineers and serves major players in the aeronautics, defence and nuclear sectors. In 2025, its revenue under IFRS grew substantially to around €12 million.1

For Sopra Steria, the proposed acquisition of Digital Product Simulation is in line with its strategy of offering end-to-end solutions, aimed at rounding out its expertise in PLM for its strategic clients. In particular, it would enhance its capabilities in simulation and in the 3DEXPERIENCEsolution developed by Dassault Systèmes. It would also help expand the Group's capacity in a market with strong growth potential, particularly in the strategic sovereign industrial sector.

The proposed acquisition is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies, customary approvals and the usual conditions applicable to this type of transaction. It is expected to be completed within the next few months.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of €5.6 billion.

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Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

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1 Non-IFRS revenue came to around €17 million, including nearly €6.3 million from software distribution. In accordance with IFRS 15, when Sopra Steria acts as an agent, only the net commission is recognised in revenue in the consolidated financial statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527889877/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Caroline Simon (Image 7)

caroline.simon@image7.fr

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