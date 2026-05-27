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WKN: 3380 | ISIN: TW0002324001 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
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COMPAL ELECTRONICS,INC.: Compal and GMI Cloud Announce Collaboration on AI Infrastructure Development

TAIPEI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics Inc. ("Compal"; TWSE: 2324) today announced its collaboration with GMI Cloud, a Silicon Valley-based AI infrastructure provider, to advance the deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure optimized for large-scale inference and emerging agentic AI workloads.

Under this engagement, GMI Cloud will adopt high-performance GPU server platforms designed to support the growing demands of large-scale AI training and inference workloads. The deployment will serve as a key foundation for GMI Cloud's continued expansion in AI-driven services and data-centric applications.

As demand for AI compute continues to accelerate, cloud providers are scaling infrastructure to support increasingly complex workloads, including large language models, large-scale inference services, agentic AI systems, and real-time AI applications. Compal supports this deployment with its expertise in high-density server design, advanced thermal architecture, and system integration, enabling efficient and reliable infrastructure deployment at scale.

"As AI workloads rapidly evolve toward large-scale inference and emerging agentic AI applications, infrastructure requirements are shifting toward higher density, greater efficiency, and faster deployment cycles," said Alan Chang, Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions Business Group at Compal. "We are pleased to support GMI Cloud in building an AI infrastructure optimized for next-generation inference and real-world AI deployment."

"As AI shifts from model experimentation to real-world deployment, scalable inference infrastructure becomes increasingly critical," said Alex Yeh, Founder and CEO of GMI Cloud. "Through this collaboration with Compal, we are expanding the infrastructure foundation needed to support agentic AI workloads and scalable inference services globally."

In addition to the infrastructure deployment, Compal and GMI Cloud will jointly showcase their latest collaboration at COMPUTEX 2026.

At the Compal booth (M0804), visitors will be able to explore GMI Cloud's latest agentic AI and inference-driven application scenarios, demonstrating how advanced infrastructure enables real-world deployment of next-generation AI services.

GMI Cloud will also feature Compal's high-performance AI server platform, the Compal SGX30-2, at its booth (R0302). The system is designed to support NVIDIA HGX B300 platform, delivering the performance and scalability required for large-scale AI training and inference workloads. With an optimized design for high-density deployment, advanced thermal management, and system-level integration, the platform provides a robust foundation for next-generation AI infrastructure.

This collaboration reflects Compal's continued role in supporting emerging cloud providers and AI infrastructure operators as they expand capacity and bring new services to market. With a global manufacturing footprint and a robust supply chain, Compal is well-positioned to support customers in deploying AI systems efficiently across regions.

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a global technology leader delivering PC platforms, cloud and AI servers, and smart device solutions for leading brands worldwide. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

About GMI Cloud

GMI Cloud is a Silicon Valley-based AI infrastructure company delivering full-stack GPU cloud and AI platform solutions for scalable AI deployment. Learn more at gmicloud.ai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987652/image3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compal-and-gmi-cloud-announce-collaboration-on-ai-infrastructure-development-302781975.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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