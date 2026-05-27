

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian government is introducing new border rules to stop Ebola from spreading into the country as cases continue to increase in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.



Starting this week, travelers coming from the affected regions will be required to self-isolate for 21 days. Government officials said the new measures will begin on Saturday under the Quarantine Act.



Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is temporarily delaying final decisions on some immigration applications. This is also the first time Ottawa is using new powers granted under Bill C-12, a law passed in March that allows the government to pause or cancel large numbers of visas.



'We are putting forward a precautionary approach to ensure the safety and security of Canadians,' said Health Minister Marjorie Michel in a press conference on Parliament Hill. 'The response we are putting in place is aligned with the U.S. and Mexico, because we said we were taking a regional approach, particularly in the context of (the FIFA men's World Cup).'



Officials said the current health risk to Canada remains low, and no travel-related Ebola cases have been reported in the country so far.



From May 30, Canadian citizens, permanent residents, people registered under the Indian Act, and foreign nationals who visited the affected countries within the past three weeks will still be allowed to enter Canada. However, they must go through health screening when they arrive and follow public health rules.



'We don't take these decisions lightly, but we must put the safety and security of Canadians as our top priority,' Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab said. 'This is a precautionary response to reduce risk to the people of Canada, and if the public health situation changes, these measures will be adjusted accordingly.'



Travelers showing symptoms will be taken to a hospital for medical checks. Those without symptoms must provide a plan to self-isolate for 21 days. The government said it will provide isolation spaces for Canadians and permanent residents who do not have a suitable place to stay during quarantine. Officials said the locations are not being disclosed for safety reasons. Border screening measures are expected to remain in place until August 29.



The Ebola outbreak in Central Africa has now crossed 1,000 suspected cases and caused hundreds of deaths, mostly in Congo. Uganda has reported seven confirmed cases so far. According to the World Health Organization, the outbreak, centered in northeastern Congo, involves a rare Ebola strain that is spreading faster than response efforts.



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