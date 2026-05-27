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WKN: 889997 | ISIN: US4228061093 | Ticker-Symbol: HC1
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 18:23
267,00 Euro
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293,00296,2022:39
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ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 22:26 Uhr
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HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Income On Record Operating Income and Record Net Sales for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Consolidated Quarterly Organic Net Sales Growth exceeds 18%

HOLLYWOOD, FL AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / HEICO CORPORATION (NYSE:HEI.A)(NYSE:HEI) today reported an increase in net income of 49% to a record $233.8 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $156.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Net income increased 31% to a record $424.0 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from $324.7 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2025.

Net sales increased 25% to a record $1,375.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $1,097.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Operating income increased 41% to a record $350.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $248.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to 25.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from 22.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net sales increased 20% to a record $2,554.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from $2,128.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. Operating income increased 29% to a record $610.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from $475.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to 23.9% in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from 22.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2025.

EBITDA increased 37% to $408.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $297.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. EBITDA increased 26% to $720.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from $571.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. See our reconciliation of net income attributable to HEICO to EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Consolidated Results

Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-Chairmen and Co-Chief Executive Officers, commented on the Company's second quarter results stating, "Reporting yet another period of record results, HEICO's record quarterly net income, operating income and net sales were driven by 18% consolidated organic net sales growth and contributions by our profitable fiscal 2026 and 2025 acquisitions.

Cash flow provided by operating activities increased 43% to $292.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $204.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. We continue to forecast strong cash flow from operations for fiscal 2026.

Our total debt to net income attributable to HEICO ratio was 3.28x as of April 30, 2026, as compared to 3.14x as of October 31, 2025. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.74x as of April 30, 2026, as compared to 1.60x as of October 31, 2025. The increase in our leverage ratios in the first six months of fiscal 2026 is a result of our successful completion of four acquisitions, two by the Flight Support Group and two by the Electronic Technologies Group. See our reconciliation of total debt to net debt at the end of this press release.

For the remainder of fiscal 2026, we expect increased net sales at both the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group supported by underlying demand for our products and contributions from recent acquisitions. We intend to continue evaluating acquisition opportunities that are consistent with our strategic objectives. Our capital allocation approach remains opportunistic, focused on balancing organic growth with accretive acquisitions while maintaining liquidity and financial flexibility."

Flight Support Group

The Flight Support Group achieved record quarterly net sales and operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with net sales and operating income increasing 21% and 31%, respectively, as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025. These results reflect strong double-digit organic net sales growth across all of the Flight Support Group's product lines, as well as the contributions from our fiscal 2026 acquisitions.

The Flight Support Group's net sales increased 21% to a record $929.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $767.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The net sales increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 resulted from strong organic growth of 19%, as well as the impact from our fiscal 2026 acquisitions. The organic net sales growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 reflects increased demand across all of our product lines.

The Flight Support Group's net sales increased 18% to a record $1,749.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from $1,480.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The net sales increase in the first six months of fiscal 2026 resulted from robust organic growth of 16%, as well as the impact from our fiscal 2025 and 2026 acquisitions. The organic net sales growth in the first six months of fiscal 2026 reflects increased demand across all of our product lines.

The Flight Support Group's operating income increased 31% to a record $243.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $185.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The Flight Support Group's operating income increased 26% to a record $443.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from $351.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The operating income increase in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2026 principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales growth, selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth, and an improved gross profit margin. The improved gross profit margin in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2026 was principally driven by a more favorable product mix and higher net sales volumes within our aftermarket replacement parts product line.

The Flight Support Group's operating margin improved to 26.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from 24.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The Flight Support Group's operating margin improved to 25.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from 23.7% in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The operating margin increase in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2026 reflects decreased SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, primarily driven by the previously mentioned SG&A expense efficiencies, and the previously mentioned improved gross profit margin.

Electronic Technologies Group

The Electronic Technologies Group achieved record quarterly net sales and operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with net sales and operating income improving 34% and 56%, respectively, as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025. These exceptional results principally resulted from strong organic net sales growth and contributions from our fiscal 2026 and 2025 acquisitions, driven by broad-based improved demand for most of the Electronic Technologies Group's products.

The Electronic Technologies Group's net sales increased 34% to a record $459.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $342.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The net sales increase reflects strong organic growth of 17% and the impact from our fiscal 2026 and 2025 acquisitions. The organic net sales growth is mainly attributable to increased demand for our other electronics, defense, aerospace, and space products.

The Electronic Technologies Group's net sales increased 23% to a record $830.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from $672.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The net sales increase came from strong organic growth of 12% and the impact from our fiscal 2025 and 2026 acquisitions. The organic net sales growth is mainly attributable to increased demand for our other electronics, aerospace, and defense products.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating income increased 56% to a record $121.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $77.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The operating income increase principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales growth, an improved gross profit margin, and SG&A expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth. The improved gross profit margin principally reflects the previously mentioned higher net sales and a more favorable product mix of our aerospace products.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating income increased 26% to a record $195.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from $154.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The operating income increase principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales growth and SG&A expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating margin improved to 26.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from 22.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The operating margin increase reflects the previously mentioned improved gross profit margin and decreased SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, primarily driven by the previously mentioned SG&A expense efficiencies.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating margin improved to 23.5% in the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from 23.0% in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The increased operating margin principally resulted from decreased SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, primarily driven by the previously mentioned SG&A expense efficiencies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional information about the Company's results, HEICO has discussed in this press release its EBITDA (calculated as net income attributable to HEICO adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense and income tax expense), its net debt (calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents), and its net debt to EBITDA ratio (calculated as net debt divided by EBITDA), which are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").

These non-GAAP measures are included to supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and because the Company uses such measures to monitor and evaluate the performance of its business and believes the presentation of these measures enhance an investor's ability to analyze trends in the Company's business and to evaluate the Company's performance relative to other companies in its industry. However, these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with their corresponding GAAP measures. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in the last table included in this press release.

(NOTE: HEICO has two classes of common stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) and the Common Stock (HEI), are virtually identical in all economic respects. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) carries 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) carries one vote per share.)

There are currently approximately 84.5 million shares of HEICO's Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) outstanding and 55.2 million shares of HEICO's Common Stock (HEI) outstanding. The stock symbols for HEICO's two classes of common stock on most websites are HEI.A and HEI. However, some websites change HEICO's Class A Common Stock trading symbol (HEI.A) to HEI/A or HEIa.

As previously announced, HEICO will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its second quarter results. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (800) 330-6710, International (646) 769-9200, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 1509611. A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference for 14 days. To access the replay, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com under the Investors section for details.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats; our liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase in our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; cybersecurity events or other disruptions of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business; and our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals, and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; and economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

HEICO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended April 30,

2026

2025

Net sales

$

1,375,713

$

1,097,820

Cost of sales

806,188

660,016

Selling, general and administrative expenses

219,088

189,652

Operating income

350,437

248,152

Interest expense

(34,161

)

(32,865

)

Other income

1,254

636

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

317,530

215,923

Income tax expense

67,200

45,400

Net income from consolidated operations

250,330

170,523

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

16,529

13,730

Net income attributable to HEICO

$

233,801

$

156,793

Net income per share attributable to HEICO shareholders:

Basic

$

1.68

$

1.13

Diluted

$

1.66

$

1.12

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

139,561

139,005

Diluted

141,068

140,599

Three Months Ended April 30,

2026

2025

Operating segment information:

Net sales:

Flight Support Group

$

929,427

$

767,070

Electronic Technologies Group

459,532

342,167

Intersegment sales

(13,246

)

(11,417

)

$

1,375,713

$

1,097,820

Operating income:

Flight Support Group

$

243,064

$

184,980

Electronic Technologies Group

121,809

77,880

Other, primarily corporate

(14,436

)

(14,708

)

$

350,437

$

248,152

Depreciation and amortization:

Flight Support Group

$

29,891

$

28,449

Electronic Technologies Group

25,916

19,537

Other, primarily corporate

827

891

$

56,634

(c)

$

48,877

(c)

HEICO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended April 30,

2026

2025

Net sales

$

2,554,295

$

2,128,042

Cost of sales

1,529,806

1,284,576

Selling, general and administrative expenses

414,153

368,509

Operating income

610,336

474,957

Interest expense

(63,647

)

(65,323

)

Other income

2,298

1,555

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

548,987

411,189

Income tax expense

93,900

(a)

59,100

(b)

Net income from consolidated operations

455,087

352,089

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

31,098

27,341

Net income attributable to HEICO

$

423,989

(a)

$

324,748

(b)

Net income per share attributable to HEICO shareholders:

Basic

$

3.04

(a)

$

2.34

(b)

Diluted

$

3.01

(a)

$

2.31

(b)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

139,464

138,921

Diluted

141,049

140,541

Six Months Ended April 30,

2026

2025

Operating segment information:

Net sales:

Flight Support Group

$

1,749,427

$

1,480,244

Electronic Technologies Group

830,207

672,482

Intersegment sales

(25,339

)

(24,684

)

$

2,554,295

$

2,128,042

Operating income:

Flight Support Group

$

443,797

$

351,096

Electronic Technologies Group

195,055

154,336

Other, primarily corporate

(28,516

)

(30,475

)

$

610,336

$

474,957

Depreciation and amortization:

Flight Support Group

$

57,766

$

54,281

Electronic Technologies Group

48,200

39,037

Other, primarily corporate

1,676

1,784

$

107,642

(c)

$

95,102

(c)

HEICO CORPORATION
Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

  1. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company recognized a $22.3 million discrete tax benefit from stock option exercises, which, net of noncontrolling interests, increased net income attributable to HEICO by $21.8 million, or $.16 per basic share and $.15 per diluted share.

  2. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recognized a $27.2 million discrete tax benefit from stock option exercises, which, net of noncontrolling interests, increased net income attributable to HEICO by $26.5 million, or $.19 per basic and diluted share.

  3. Depreciation and amortization information on the Company's two operating segments for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026 and 2025, is as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30,

Six Months Ended April 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Depreciation:

Flight Support Group

$

7,257

$

6,609

$

14,038

$

13,187

Electronic Technologies Group

7,162

6,061

14,085

12,030

Other, primarily corporate

434

498

891

999

$

14,853

$

13,168

$

29,014

$

26,216

Amortization:

Flight Support Group

$

22,634

$

21,840

$

43,728

$

41,094

Electronic Technologies Group

18,754

13,476

34,115

27,007

Other, primarily corporate

393

393

785

785

$

41,781

$

35,709

$

78,628

$

68,886

HEICO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

April 30, 2026

October 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$

210,335

$

217,781

Accounts receivable, net

734,955

637,615

Contract assets

131,590

119,257

Inventories, net

1,410,527

1,295,336

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

149,069

86,377

Total current assets

2,636,476

2,356,366

Property, plant and equipment, net

462,831

431,710

Goodwill

4,197,386

3,661,624

Intangible assets, net

1,715,157

1,471,440

Other assets

580,363

579,294

Total assets

$

9,592,213

$

8,500,434

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

3,402

$

3,358

Other current liabilities

900,180

828,646

Total current liabilities

903,582

832,004

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

2,583,888

2,164,587

Deferred income taxes

164,584

107,186

Other long-term liabilities

548,588

550,124

Total liabilities

4,200,642

3,653,901

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

536,654

467,358

Shareholders' equity

4,854,917

4,379,175

Total liabilities and equity

$

9,592,213

$

8,500,434

HEICO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

Six Months Ended April 30,

2026

2025

Operating Activities:

Net income from consolidated operations

$

455,087

$

352,089

Depreciation and amortization

107,642

95,102

Share-based compensation expense

22,517

10,671

Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

11,801

(17,940

)

Employer contributions to HEICO Savings and Investment Plan

10,474

8,500

Increase in accrued contingent consideration, net

4,502

6,766

Payment of contingent consideration

-

(2,190

)

Increase in accounts receivable

(65,133

)

(40,361

)

Increase in contract assets

(6,300

)

(12,319

)

Increase in inventories

(40,463

)

(46,134

)

(Decrease) increase in current liabilities, net

(38,223

)

526

Other

8,666

53,019

Net cash provided by operating activities

470,570

407,729

Investing Activities:

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(821,269

)

(286,161

)

Capital expenditures

(31,546

)

(33,299

)

Investments related to HEICO Leadership Compensation Plan

(16,800

)

(17,700

)

Proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policy withdrawals

22,654

-

Other

(3,995

)

(2,599

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(850,956

)

(339,759

)

Financing Activities:

Borrowings on revolving credit facility, net

420,000

50,000

Cash dividends paid

(16,724

)

(15,272

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(16,364

)

(17,563

)

Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests

(12,414

)

(4,205

)

Redemptions of common stock related to stock option exercises

(4,813

)

(1,415

)

Payment of contingent consideration

-

(5,954

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

3,843

5,786

Other

(1,642

)

(2,114

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

371,886

9,263

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

1,054

2,973

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(7,446

)

80,206

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

217,781

162,103

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

210,335

$

242,309

HEICO CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended April 30,

EBITDA Calculation

2026

2025

Net income attributable to HEICO

$

233,801

$

156,793

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

56,634

48,877

Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

16,529

13,730

Plus: Interest expense

34,161

32,865

Plus: Income tax expense

67,200

45,400

EBITDA (a)

$

408,325

$

297,665

Six Months Ended April 30,

EBITDA Calculation

2026

2025

Net income attributable to HEICO

$

423,989

$

324,748

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

107,642

95,102

Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

31,098

27,341

Plus: Interest expense

63,647

65,323

Plus: Income tax expense

93,900

59,100

EBITDA (a)

$

720,276

$

571,614

Trailing Twelve Months Ended

EBITDA Calculation

April 30, 2026

October 31, 2025

Net income attributable to HEICO

$

789,626

$

690,385

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

208,616

196,076

Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

58,926

55,169

Plus: Interest expense

128,201

129,877

Plus: Income tax expense

182,800

148,000

EBITDA (a)

$

1,368,169

$

1,219,507

Net Debt Calculation

April 30, 2026

October 31, 2025

Total debt

$

2,587,290

$

2,167,945

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(210,335

)

(217,781

)

Net debt (a)

$

2,376,955

$

1,950,164

Total debt

$

2,587,290

$

2,167,945

Net income attributable to HEICO (trailing twelve months)

$

789,626

$

690,385

Total debt to net income attributable to HEICO ratio

3.28

3.14

Net debt

$

2,376,955

$

1,950,164

EBITDA (trailing twelve months)

$

1,368,169

$

1,219,507

Net debt to EBITDA ratio (a)

1.74

1.60

(a) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Contact:

Victor H. Mendelson (305) 374-1745 ext. 7590
Carlos L. Macau, Jr. (954) 987-4000 ext. 7570

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/heico-corporation-reports-record-net-income-up-49-on-record-operating-income-1170682

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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