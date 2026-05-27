

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nutanix Inc (NTNX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $72.08 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $63.36 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Nutanix Inc reported adjusted earnings of $136.21 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $703.06 million from $638.98 million last year.



Nutanix Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $72.08 Mln. vs. $63.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $703.06 Mln vs. $638.98 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 725 M To $ 745 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.82 B To $ 2.84 B



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