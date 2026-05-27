Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - PTX Metals Inc. (TSXV: PTX) ("PTX" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to voluntarily adopt semi-annual financial reporting and rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), the pilot program under CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burdens associated with frequent interim reporting, allowing management to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing the Company's core business objectives.

Pursuant to the exemptions in CBO 51-933, the Company will no longer be required to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption and not file quarterly financial disclosure is the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

The Company's next scheduled financial report will be for the six-month interim period ending June 30, 2026.

The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as its six-month interim financial statements and related MD&A, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company remains subject to, and will continue to strictly comply with, all timely continuous disclosure obligations, including the required reporting of material changes.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company advancing gold and critical minerals projects in Northern Ontario, including its W2 copper-nickel-PGE project in the Ring of Fire and the Shining Tree Gold Project in the Timmins Gold Camp. PTX offers shareholders exposure to copper, gold, nickel, and platinum group element (PGE) discoveries. The province of Ontario is a mining jurisdiction renowned for both its abundance of critical minerals and stable regulatory environment.

Our corporate objective is to advance our assets, unlocking the full potential of two flagship projects, the W2 Cu-Ni-PGE located close to existing winter road infrastructure at the gateway to the strategic Ring of Fire region, and the Shining Tree Gold Project, neighboring other known deposits in the Timmins Gold Camp.

PTX's portfolio of assets was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes and proximity to established mining companies.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PX.F and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements. Such statements include statements relating to the Company's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, its intention to continue relying on the exemptions under CBO 51-933, the expected reduction in administrative and financial burdens and the anticipated timings of its future financial reporting. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance,] and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. The assumptions on which the forward-looking statements contained herein rely include, among others, that the Company will continue to meet the eligibility criteria of CBO 51-933, that the exemptions under CBO 51-933 will remain available to the Company and that the Company will be able to execute its business and exploration programs as planned. Additional risk factors that may impact the Company or cause actual results and performance to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein are set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis of financial condition (a copy of which can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSXV, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in TSXV Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299125

Source: PTX Metals Inc.