

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is rolling out a couple of fresh settings for Search that aim to help users take charge of their saved activity and tailor their recommendations across different services.



This update splits what used to be handled under 'Web & App Activity' and 'Search Personalization' into two separate preferences: 'Search Services History' and 'Personalized Recommendations.' Google mentioned that the rollout will occur over the next few weeks, and users can expect email and in-app notifications about it.



With the new Search Services History setting, users can decide whether Google keeps track of their activity, like search queries, interactions with Search services, sites they've visited, and AI-generated responses.



There's also a related 'Saved Media' feature that lets users save images, audio, files, and videos created through tools like Google Lens and Search Live, plus it provides the option to delete specific media items.



As for the Personalized Recommendations setting, it controls whether search results and suggestions are adjusted based on a user's activity. Any existing preferences or auto-delete schedules will automatically transition to this new setup.



Google also mentioned that saved media and activity data might be utilized to enhance its services, improve AI models, and bolster safety systems, all while adhering to privacy protections.



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