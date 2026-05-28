Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments (the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has completed a $4.75 million non-brokered private placement consisting of 23,750,000 Units at $0.20 per Unit.

Each Unit is priced at $0.20 per Unit and consists of one common share and one full warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 until May 30, 2028, unless the stock trades at $1.25 per share on a VWAP basis over a 10-day period at which point the Board may determine to accelerate the expiration date of the Warrants to 30 days following a press release announcing such.

Net proceeds of the offering will be used for general working capital and growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions.

The Units were offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of regulatory filings.

The Company paid to eligible persons a cash finder's fee of $219,885 and finder's warrants of 1,041,425 equal to 7% of certain eligible Units sold under the Offering. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Unit of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per Unit, subject to an acceleration provision.

Insiders of the Company, Chairperson G. Scott Paterson, CEO Alex McDougall and COO Jay Graver have purchased, directly or indirectly, Units in the aggregate principal amount of $568,000 pursuant to the Offering, as a result of which the Offering is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Offering, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments. The FUTR Agent App operates a three-sided ecosystem connecting consumers, enterprises, and brands through a token-based data economy. Consumers earn FUTR Tokens for sharing verified personal data, while enterprises and brands gain access to high-quality, consent-driven insights to improve personalization and reduce customer acquisition costs.

www.thefutrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299154

Source: The FUTR Corporation