Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading provider of optical chips and sub systems that perform communications, sensing and computing for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications has filed its quarterly unaudited financial statements for the third quarter 2026 and related management's discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements"). Electronic copies of the Financial Statements are available (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Commenting on the Company's Third Quarter 2026 financial results, Enablence CEO, Todd Haugen said, "I am pleased to report on a strong financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, resulting in expanding gross margins and our first positive gross margin quarter; the completion of key tooling and infrastructure onboarding at our Fremont wafer fab and the first production of assembly products from our new Vietnam fab. The long-term strategic growth plan is on track, and management is pleased to re-affirm its revenue guidance for financial year 2026."

"Expanding North American AI infrastructure is powering demand across our legacy datacenter and communications business where optics is playing a key role in developing this critical infrastructure. This has also enabled us to make headway in growing our business. All three businesses - optical communications, sensing and compute - continue to demonstrate strong demand backed by a robust order book. As a result, we will continue to invest in opportunities that help us to accelerate our growth plan and ramp production capacity to meet that demand. To that end, we ended the third quarter by surpassing our wafer capacity goals, exceeding 2500 wafer starts per month through the quarter. Of significance is the accelerated ramp of our assembly products produced at our new Vietnam production facility. Prototype production began in the third quarter and exceeded our expectations following the signing of the strategic partnership with SYT in Q2FY26. Our Vietnam production capability enables us to meet strong demand from our U.S. hyper scalers in North America and the Rest of the World (RoW) with material revenue starting in FY27H2."

"With a strong order book, expanded wafer capacity, and a rapidly growing AI and optics industry, we remain committed to our earlier guidance. Industry analysts' expectations point to strong industry growth through 2030. Against this backdrop, we expect to achieve profitability in calendar 2026 with continued strong performance in FY27. In addition, our previously stated guidance for fiscal 2026 remains unchanged with revenue guidance of $8 million ± $0.5 million."

Financial Highlights

Enablence is pleased to provide the following highlights for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 (all dollar figures are expressed in thousands of United States dollars):

Revenue Growth: Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $2,247 as compared to $1,248 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $999 or 80%.

Gross Margin: The company's gross margin increased by $1,079, with a reported gross margin of $297 for the quarter, compared to $(782) in the previous year. Gross margin percentages were 13% and (63%) for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Net Loss Decrease: Enablence reported a net loss of $3,778, compared to a $4,384 net loss in for same period last year, and decrease of 14%. The decrease in net loss was driven primarily by an increase in gross margin.

Comprehensive Loss Position: The company's comprehensive loss decreased to $2,685 for the quarter, compared to $4,443 in the same period last year. The impact of the USD strengthened the comprehensive loss position.

Continuing Investment: Investors continue to see evidence of gross margin and profit turnaround.

The "Financial Highlights" above are qualified in their entirety by the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. For additional information on the Company, please refer to the investor presentation of the Company, which is available on Enablence's website (www.enablence.com/investors) in the "Corporate - Investors" tab.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.