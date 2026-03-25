Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuits (PLCs) optical chips for datacom, telecom, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, today announced the appointment of Dr. James Gyarmathy as Chief Intelligence Officer (CIO). Gyarmathy will be charged with transforming Enablence into an AI photonics semiconductor manufacturing company by speeding the implementation of new agentic AI capabilities across the global organization. This will include optimizing production, product development, design, and global operations, with the goal of improving yields, reducing equipment downtime, and designing and delivering the most advanced products to market faster than ever before.

Dr. Gyarmathy will focus on advancing Enablence's intelligence capabilities across the organization by connecting fabrication, test, design, and operational data into a cohesive system that improves how the company understands and acts on its processes. This includes introducing agentic AI capabilities where they meaningfully enhance decision-making, with an emphasis on improving yield, reducing equipment downtime, and accelerating product development.

"We have successfully implemented AI throughout our design, test, and quality processes, and now, with James' leadership, we plan to extend these capabilities across the organization," said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies. "She will help guide our evolution toward a more intelligent and responsive manufacturing environment, improving how we design, produce, and deliver advanced optical solutions to our customers."

About Dr. Gyarmathy

Prior to joining Enablence, Dr. Gyarmathy held senior roles at Microsoft and Booz Allen Hamilton, working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, networking infrastructure, and advanced systems architecture. She has extensive experience applying AI within complex engineering environments and scaling those capabilities across large organizations.

Dr. Gyarmathy holds a Doctor of Engineering in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from The George Washington University, with research focused on detecting and understanding yield behavior in semiconductor manufacturing through spatiotemporal analysis. She is also a patented inventor recognized for bridging advanced research and real-world implementation. Her doctoral work included analysis of Enablence's systems and manufacturing data.

"The objective isn't to apply AI to optimize isolated parts of the process-it's to connect signals and intelligence across the system, from wafer fabrication to test, packaging, and assembly," said Dr. Gyarmathy. "Fabrication, test, design, and operations all generate signals, but are often overlooked in terms of data integration and optimization. By bringing those together, we can move from fragmented data to understanding and from understanding to action that improves yield, uptime, and development speed."

"As the industry transitions to 800G, 1.6T, and ultimately 3.2T architectures, and accelerates the adoption of co-packaged optics, the challenge is no longer just bandwidth-it's how to efficiently scale optical interconnects within increasingly complex AI systems," said Todd Haugen. "This is where our PLC technology, combined with a more intelligent manufacturing approach, positions us to play an important role in the next generation of optical infrastructure."

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar Lightwave circuits (PLC), artificial intelligence (AI) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California, with design centers in Asia and North America supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. For more information, visit enablence.com.

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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.