Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, 28 May 2026- Sandoz (SIX: SDZ / OTCQX: SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today marks 80 years of large-scale antibiotic production in Europe with a major public anniversary event in Kundl, Austria.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2334316
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2334316 28.05.2026 CET/CEST