

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA) was awarded an $854.7 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for the production and delivery of four P-8A Lot 13 aircraft for Foreign Military Sales customers, the U.S. Department of War said in a release.



The modification also includes additional non-recurring engineering work related to diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages, software integration, and hardware updates for the P-8A aircraft for the Navy and foreign military sales customers.



Work is expected to be completed by September 2030.



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