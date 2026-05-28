HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As Unitree Robotics continues to advance its IPO process on the STAR Market, Shoucheng Holdings (00697.HK) has once again attracted market attention for its strategic positioning across the robotics industry chain. Unlike the equity revaluation effect generated by a single project, Unitree Robotics serves more as a benchmark case within Shoucheng Holdings' robotics investment portfolio. The acceleration of its capitalization process is expected to prompt the market to reassess the breadth and depth of the company's exposure to embodied intelligence, humanoid robots, and the upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain.Public information shows that Unitree Robotics' IPO application has been accepted by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and will proceed into the listing review stage. A successful listing would provide a clearer public market benchmark for the equity value attributable to Shoucheng Holdings. Based on an estimated post-issuance valuation of approximately RMB 42.0 billion, the roughly 3.44% equity interest held by Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund would correspond to a value of about RMB 1.45 billion. From an asset revaluation perspective, Unitree Robotics' capitalization process is expected to improve the visibility of Shoucheng Holdings' robotics investment assets and provide positive support for the company's investment income, net asset revaluation, and earnings upside.From a portfolio perspective, Unitree Robotics is not an isolated case. Public information indicates that Shoucheng Holdings, through industrial funds under its management and consolidated funds, has invested more than RMB 2.0 billion in the broader robotics industry chain, covering more than 20 companies. These include Unitree Robotics, Songyan Power, Galaxea AI, Deep Robotics, Booster Robotics, and Xinghaitu, with deployment spanning robot bodies, embodied intelligence, aerial robots, key components, and application scenarios. This means the company is not merely riding a single flagship investment, but building systematic exposure across the broader robotics industry trend.More importantly, other robotics companies in which Shoucheng Holdings has invested are also accelerating their preparations for listing. On May 18, the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed that the STAR Market IPO application of Hangzhou Deep Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. had been accepted, with proposed fundraising of RMB 2.503 billion. Public reports indicate that Deep Robotics recorded revenue of RMB 337 million and net profit of RMB 28.684 million in 2025, achieving full-year profitability for the first time. At the same time, embodied-intelligence companies such as Xinghaitu have completed shareholding restructuring, which is generally regarded as an important preparatory step for subsequent capitalization. As Unitree Robotics, Deep Robotics, Xinghaitu, and other projects enter the capital-market spotlight one after another, the contours of Shoucheng Holdings' robotics investment portfolio value are coming into sharper relief.Against this backdrop, Shoucheng Holdings' valuation logic is shifting from 'single-project mapping' to 'robotics portfolio revaluation.' As leading projects successively submit applications, obtain acceptance, or complete shareholding restructuring, their revenue scale, R&D investment, product structure, and commercialization capabilities will be disclosed more fully. The market will also find it easier to evaluate Shoucheng Holdings' industrial investment value from a portfolio perspective. In the Hong Kong equity market, there are not many listed companies that combine robotics industry-chain investment, real-world deployment capabilities, and asset management expertise. This further underscores the rarity of Shoucheng Holdings as an investable platform.Analyst coverage and the company's ongoing buyback program have further supported the case for valuation re-rating. China International Capital Corporation (CICC) previously maintained its 'Outperform' rating on Shoucheng Holdings with a target price of HKD 2.70, indicating a positive institutional view on the company's asset value and growth potential. The company has also continued to repurchase shares recently, buying back 1.90 million shares on May 22 and carrying out repurchases for several consecutive days. Since the start of the year, it has repurchased approximately 160 million shares in total, amounting to approximately HKD 292 million. Continued repurchases reflect management's confidence in the company's intrinsic value while also helping to improve per-share value and market expectations.Overall, Unitree Robotics' IPO is an important validation point for Shoucheng Holdings' robotics investment strategy, but its significance now extends beyond a single project. As the capitalization process of leading companies such as Unitree Robotics and Deep Robotics advances, and as projects such as Xinghaitu form a pipeline for subsequent opportunities, Shoucheng Holdings' portfolio-based investment and industrial operating capabilities across the robotics industry chain are expected to become more visible to the market. The company is not making a one-off bet on the robotics theme; rather, it is building a sustained position within a major industry trend. The value embedded in its robotics portfolio is entering an inflection point of accelerated market recognition.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . 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