New office reflects KKR's localisation strategy and opportunity in Italy's evolving investment landscape

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced plans to open an office in Milan, further strengthening its long-term commitment to Italy and expanding its local presence in one of Europe's largest economies. The office will support the firm's investment activity across Private Equity, Real Assets, Credit and Insurance, while deepening client partnerships and advancing the continued development of KKR's private wealth business in Italy.

Italy has been an important market for KKR for over two decades, with over €10 billion of capital deployed since 2005 across Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit. The firm's investments include FiberCop, Europe's first wholesale-only, open-access fibre network, Enilive, a key player in advancing Italy's energy transition, and CMC, a sustainable packaging leader using robotics to drive innovation. These investments reflect KKR's focus on partnering with businesses in sectors critical to long-term economic growth and transformation, and on supporting Italy's role as a key industrial and economic engine within Europe.

The office will be led by Marco Fontana, Partner in KKR's Infrastructure team, who will relocate from London. Nicolò Della Casa, Director in KKR's Private Equity team, will also relocate to Milan to lead the firm's Private Equity activities in Italy. Together with members of KKR's Client Solutions team, they will drive the continued expansion of KKR's local presence as the firm grows its investment activities and client partnerships in the market.

Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-CEOs of KKR, commented: "Italy has been an important market for KKR for many years. The country's focus on strengthening its economic foundations, supporting key industries and creating the conditions for long-term investment is increasingly evident, and we see a growing opportunity for private capital to play a constructive role. Opening an office in Milan reflects our commitment to being closer to our partners and to supporting investment across sectors that are central to Italy's long-term growth."

Mattia Caprioli and Tara Davies, Co-Heads of KKR EMEA, said: "We are seeing a clear and consistent focus on competitiveness, investment and economic modernisation in Italy, which is creating a positive environment for long-term capital. Establishing an office in Milan is a natural step in our EMEA strategy, where we are increasingly localising our business by bringing more of our people into key markets. We believe this is a real differentiator and will allow us to deepen our engagement in Italy while connecting it to the full breadth of KKR's global platform."

Marco Fontana, Partner, Infrastructure and Head of the Milan Office, added: "We are proud to be establishing a dedicated presence in Milan. Italy presents significant opportunity across areas such as digital infrastructure, energy transition and broader economic transformation. At the same time, we are building a team on the ground with deep local expertise and strong relationships across the market. Being present locally will allow us to work more closely with companies, clients and stakeholders, and to continue developing long-term partnerships in Italy."

Nicolò Della Casa, Director and Head of Private Equity in Italy, stated: "Italy's entrepreneurial ecosystem, with its depth of founder- and family-owned businesses across a broad range of industries, presents a distinctly attractive environment for KKR's Private Equity strategy. Establishing a presence in Milan will allow us to engage more directly with these businesses, supporting them in accelerating their growth and realising their international ambitions."

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527243768/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Annabel Arthur UK

kkrpr-uk@kkr.com

Tancredi Group Italy

Benedetta Barelli

kkr@tancredigroup.com