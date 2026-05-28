Direct connection gives travelers access to lower fares and streamlined post-booking services

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced a New Distribution Capability (NDC) integration with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS). By allowing the airline to share its fares, availability, and offers directly in real time, the integration provides an expanded portfolio of SAS fares and services to Navan customers. This makes Navan the first Travel Management Company (TMC) to access SAS NDC content via a direct connection, leveraging version 21.3 of the NDC API.

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Direct connection gives travelers access to lower fares and streamlined post-booking services

"Our Modern Airline Retailing journey is centered on delivering more relevant offers, greater transparency, and better value for travelers," said Edward Fotheringham, VP Sales Distribution at SAS. "By connecting directly with Navan via our NDC channel, we're expanding modern retailing at scale, unlocking richer content, and a smoother, more seamless experience for corporate travelers."

Key benefits of the SAS NDC direct connect include:

No surcharge: Bypasses the standard surcharge associated with SAS EDIFACT, a legacy airfare distribution protocol.

Bypasses the standard surcharge associated with SAS EDIFACT, a legacy airfare distribution protocol. Lower fare offerings: Access to SAS Light fares (an economy-style ticket type) and continuous pricing.

Access to SAS Light fares (an economy-style ticket type) and continuous pricing. Improved post-booking services: Streamlines servicing, enabling Navan's agents to manage ticket modifications, disruptions, and refunds more quickly.

"We want the experience on Navan to be as smooth as possible for our users," said Dane Molter, SVP Travel Marketplace, Navan. "It comes down to choice our users want every flight option at the best price. Our new direct NDC connection with SAS lets us pull in their full range of fares, so users can book flights at competitive prices, with no hidden third-party fees, without ever leaving our app."

The SAS NDC direct connection is available for customers in the Nordics, APAC, France, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, and with a planned rollout in the United States to follow.

By integrating directly with SAS, Navan reinforces its position at the forefront of travel innovation. This direct connection brings Navan's total NDC and direct connection offerings to 25 global airlines, including British Airways, Air France, KLM, the Lufthansa Group, Iberia, United Airlines, and American Airlines.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 2, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media: press@navan.com