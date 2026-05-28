TeamViewer Germany GmbH: TeamViewer Appoints Peter Ruchatz as Chief Marketing Officer

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today announced the appointment of Peter Ruchatz as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective September 2026. Ruchatz is an accomplished B2B software marketing leader with a proven track record of delivering strong growth in Enterprise and SMB segments. He will join TeamViewer's Senior Leadership Team and lead the global marketing organization across brand, product marketing, demand generation, channel marketing, and pricing.

Ruchatz brings more than two decades of executive experience in international software marketing at category creators and technology companies such as Microsoft and Salesforce. As CMO of Veeam Software he built deep familiarity with the IT professional audience TeamViewer addresses. At Celonis, he served as SVP Demand Generation, overseeing global pipeline programs at enterprise scale. Further leadership roles include CMO at Thinkproject and VP Marketing EMEA Central at Salesforce. As Senior Director for Business Solutions at Microsoft, he spent five years in Redmond gaining first-hand insight into the US market.

"Few executives match TeamViewer's profile as squarely as Peter does. He has repeatedly delivered outstanding results across sales-led Enterprise and product-led SMB motions," said TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil. "Peter knows how to structure and scale marketing organizations that win on both brand and pipeline. He will play a pivotal role in translating our TeamViewer ONE platform strategy into commercial momentum."

"I'm joining one of Europe's most exciting software companies," said Peter Ruchatz. "TeamViewer has a transformative opportunity to deliver industry-leading AI innovation and to expand its addressable market meaningfully. I look forward to shaping a go-to-market motion that captures this significant potential for the next phase of growth across Enterprise and SMB customers globally."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 620,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teamviewer-appoints-peter-ruchatz-as-chief-marketing-officer-302783279.html