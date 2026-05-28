Nordic Semiconductor brings AI-assisted development to the entire product lifecycle

Combining firmware development with real-world field data in one AI-assisted conversation - from first prototype to deployed fleet

AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor (OSE: NOD), a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today brings AI-assisted development to all parts of the IoT device lifecycle. Nordic's complete chip-to-cloud solution is the first in wireless IoT to enable AI-assisted workflows across every stage - from the first prototype to deployed fleet.

For developers, Nordic's AI capabilities deliver three concrete benefits when building wireless IoT solutions. Developers are enabled with faster prototyping from idea to proof of concept on a Nordic development kit. Any AI assistant will create accurate results in fewer iterations, reducing token cost and improving code reliability. And once IoT devices are deployed in the field, AI-assisted root-cause analysis and device debugging are enabled within the same development workflow.

Most AI assistance in embedded development stops at the code editor. At Nordic, hardware, software, and cloud services are uniquely interconnected, enabling AI-assisted development across the complete solution. The combined capabilities are where Nordic stands alone - extending it through the software development kit (SDK), the production handover and into the deployed fleet.

"Our ambition is to shape the next generation of developer experience in low-power wireless IoT," said Vegard Wollan, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor. "Nordic intends to lead this shift by enabling AI-assisted development across the entire product lifecycle, from the first prototype to the deployed fleet. We are not replacing developer expertise. We are amplifying it. This is what leadership in next-generation low-power wireless IoT looks like."

The capability works with whichever AI assistant developers prefer, delivered via the Nordic MCP servers.

"Ask any embedded developer about SDK version migration, custom board bring-up or diagnosing a crash on a deployed device. Those are the days they remember, and not fondly," said Jo Uthus, EVP Marketing and Developer Experience at Nordic Semiconductor. "AI-assisted development with Nordic merges that into a single conversation, with the AI assistant developers already use and the Nordic context they need to be reliably useful. This is the first step of a long commitment."

Availability

Nordic's AI-assisted development capability is available today. Learn more at nordicsemi.com/aidev.

About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor (OSE:NOD) is a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, providing the essential chip-to-cloud platform and wireless technologies that connect the world's IoT devices. Nordic delivers world-class hardware, embedded software, development tools, power management, support, and cloud lifecycle services, all of which simplify development and enable developers to build reliable, scalable, and future-proof connected products faster. www.nordicsemi.com

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