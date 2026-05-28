Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Intersects Three New Gold-Silver Zones at Gran Pilar Project Exploration Drilling; Provides Pilot Mine Development Update

EXPANDS SURFACE EXPLORATION PROGRAM

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce positive drill results from its ongoing 20,000-meter exploration program at the 100%-controlled Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Three new mineralized zones have been identified in step-out exploration drilling, significantly expanding the known footprint of the system beyond the Main Zone. To date, Tocvan has completed over 6,200 meters of the fully funded 20,000-meter program. Results from 19 additional drill holes totaling more than 3,800 meters are pending and will be released as they become available. The program is focused on resource expansion, new zone discovery, and definition of high-grade feeder structures on 100% owned ground.

Pilot Program Update

Tocvan continues to advance its pilot mine development at Gran Pilar. The Company has finalized procurement of the pilot plant equipment and is on track for commissioning in 2026. Significant on-site infrastructure progress includes the installation of the field office, perimeter fencing, preparation of clays for the heap leach pad, and ongoing stockpiling of 100% owned material. Site preparation, including road upgrades and water management infrastructure, is complete. Bulk sampling and metallurgical test work continue. The pilot program is designed to process up to 50,000 tonnes of material and generate critical data for future permitting and feasibility studies.

Completed Tasks

Long-term Community Agreement

10-year Pilot Facility Permit

Water monitoring wells

Condemnation holes

Soil mechanics

Land clearing, office and storage

Perimeter fence (ongoing)

Initial trenching and stockpiling (ongoing)

Deposit for processing facility

Clay-bed for heap leach pad

Upcoming Tasks

Ongoing trenching and stockpiling

Heap leach pad build

Containment pond build

Crushing and stacking

Processing facility setup and testing

Full leach operation for gold and silver recovery

Reporting and analysis for next-stage testing and full-scale optimization

Drill Highlights (New Zones):

New Zone 1 (South Block El Mezquite Trend South): Hole JES-26-134 intersected 3.1 metres of 1.5 g/t Au and 25 g/t Ag from 27.5 metres depth (14 meters vertically from surface), including 1.5 metres of 2.4 g/t Au, 33 g/t Ag and 5,640 ppm As. Mineralization starts near surface and extends to 48.8 meters downhole depth, with anomalous mineralization averaging 0.15 g/t Au over 39.7 meters from 9.2 meters depth. This hole extends mineralization along El Mezquite Trend 1,000 meters south of initial Discovery hole JES-26-135, 1,700 meters from the Main Zone (see news release April 1, 2026).

New Zone 2 (South Block Mag High Target): Hole JES-26-139 returned five mineralized zones including 1.5 metres of 0.4 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag from 125 metres depth, within an anomalous zone of 9.2 metres at 0.12 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 274 g/t As. This represents the first significant mineralization in a previously untested structural corridor 1,100 metres east of the Main Zone.

New Zone 3 (South Block New Eastern Trend) Multiple mineralization intersections are reported in holes JES-26-141, 142 and 143. This represents the first drilling 2,000-meters northeast of the Main Zone on a new trend, 400 meters northeast of the El Mezquite discovery. These holes are also 1,500 meters north and on the same magnetic trend as new surface target, Bojorquez (see news release May 13, 2026). JES-26-141 returned anomalous gold mineralization and alteration from surface down to 39.7 meters, including 4.6 meters of 0.3 g/t Au from 1.5 meters depth and 1.5 meters of 0.5 g/t Au from 38.1 meters depth. JES-26-142 returned anomalous gold mineralization over 25.1 meters including 1.5 meters of 1.0 g/t Au from 36.6 meters and 3.1 meters of 0.4 g/t Au from 56.4 meters. JES-26-143 returned anomalous gold mineralization over 54.9 meters from 18.3 meters depth including, 1.5 meters of 0.4 g/t Au from 35.1 meters and 1.5 meters of 0.7 g/t Au from 67.1 meters.

Zones were discovered through aggressive step-out drilling targeting geophysical and surface geochemical anomalies.

"These early exploration successes at Gran Pilar, highlighted by the discovery of three new gold-silver zones, mark an outstanding start to our 2026 program," commented Brodie Sutherland. "While these initial drill results are not yet representative of the higher-grade structures we believe occur within the broader system, they are extremely encouraging given we are stepping out into entirely new areas with no prior drilling. The results clearly demonstrate that the mineralized footprint at Gran Pilar extends well beyond the Main Zone and validate our district-scale exploration model. As is typical in early-stage discovery drilling, the key objective at this stage is identifying the major structural corridors and alteration systems that can host stronger gold grades as we refine our targeting. With over 6,200 metres drilled to date and results pending from an additional 19 holes, we believe we are building significant momentum across the district."

"We are equally excited about the rapid progress on our pilot plant build, where the field office is now installed, perimeter fencing is going up, clays for the heap leach pad have been prepped, and stockpiling of 100%-owned material is well underway-all setting the stage for commissioning later this year and near-term pilot-scale production."

Surface Exploration Expanded

Concurrent with drilling, the Company has expanded its surface exploration program across the North and South Blocks. Over 400 new rock and soil samples have been collected, extending geochemical coverage across most of the South Block. Multiple high-priority targets have been identified, including a 1.2-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly coincident with a strong magnetic low in the South Block. Follow-up mapping and geophysical interpretation are scheduled for Q3 2026 to refine additional drill targets.

Figure 1. South Block highlighting new target areas.

Table 1. Summary of Drillhole results in this news release. As this is first pass reconnaissance drilling, true drill widths are unknown at this time.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) As (ppm) JES-26-134 18.30 19.83 1.53 0.06 4.1 205 31 211 86 JES-26-134 27.45 28.98 1.53 0.65 16.4 162 1265 2270 1615 JES-26-134 28.98 30.50 1.53 2.38 33.1 117 2330 1770 5640 JES-26-134 47.28 48.80 1.53 0.45 0.7 3 179 82 79 JES-26-134 73.20 74.73 1.52 0.25 0.6 11 49 190 597 JES-26-134 96.08 97.60 1.52 0.20 1.1 25 91 151 520 JES-26-134 141.83 143.35 1.53 0.16 1.4 21 105 96 1245 JES-26-134 143.35 144.88 1.53 0.01 6.5 48 374 447 90 JES-26-134 144.88 146.40 1.53 0.03 21.2 580 4700 6750 59 JES-26-136 9.15 10.68 1.53 0.13 0.5 19 19 121 345 JES-26-139 7.63 9.15 1.53 0.19 2.7 21 513 881 1335 JES-26-139 21.35 22.88 1.53 0.17 0.9 13 114 224 38 JES-26-139 22.88 24.40 1.53 0.16 0.5 5 77 178 37 JES-26-139 94.55 96.08 1.53 0.12 1.3 24 173 471 196 JES-26-139 117.43 118.95 1.53 0.13 0.5 26 49 138 25 JES-26-139 123.53 125.05 1.52 0.07 4.8 29 1120 983 114 JES-26-139 125.05 126.58 1.53 0.44 22.5 180 4000 5960 1405 JES-26-139 167.75 169.28 1.53 0.10 0.3 4 84 190 31 JES-26-141 1.53 3.05 1.53 0.13 0.8 20 98 153 105 JES-26-141 3.05 4.58 1.53 0.42 2.0 24 319 247 152 JES-26-141 4.58 6.10 1.53 0.31 1.5 12 132 223 279 JES-26-141 33.55 35.08 1.53 0.11 0.6 18 104 161 123 JES-26-141 35.08 36.60 1.53 0.03 0.8 22 89 158 91 JES-26-141 36.60 38.13 1.53 0.02 1.2 74 102 87 112 JES-26-141 38.13 39.65 1.53 0.51 1.2 35 205 66 295 JES-26-142 36.60 38.13 1.53 0.96 7.5 57 387 1135 580 JES-26-142 48.80 50.33 1.53 0.12 0.7 14 38 186 56 JES-26-142 56.43 57.95 1.53 0.29 2.3 55 155 366 87 JES-26-142 57.95 59.48 1.53 0.50 1.4 22 355 464 141 JES-26-143 24.40 25.93 1.53 0.25 1.6 19 248 492 45 JES-26-143 33.55 35.08 1.53 0.11 1.1 53 133 199 45 JES-26-143 35.08 36.60 1.53 0.38 0.8 16 95 167 58 JES-26-143 39.65 41.18 1.53 0.29 2.6 43 389 348 178 JES-26-143 45.75 47.28 1.53 0.17 10.7 31 3060 311 285 JES-26-143 67.10 68.63 1.53 0.69 0.7 17 211 278 34

Table 2. Summary of Drillholes in this news release.

Collar Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth JES-26-134 619086 3144188 509 310 -45 199.8 JES-26-136 618594 3145301 466 115 -45 199.8 JES-26-139 618489 3144263 457 154 -45 199.8 JES-26-141 619397 3145418 428 200 -45 250.1 JES-26-142 619438 3145347 431 220 -45 250.1 JES-26-143 619387 3145499 426 45 -45 154.0 JES-26-144 619380 3145500 426 220 -40 259.5

Photo 1: 6-hectare area cleared for permitted 10-year pilot facility.

Photo 2: Onsite office installation.

Photo 3: Onsite fuel storage for pilot equipment and drilling.

Photo 4 and 5: Stockpiled material from recent trenching.

Figure 2. Gran Pilar target summary.

Drone magnetic survey map showing tilt derivative of the Reduced to Pole (RTP) and priority target areas identified to date by geological mapping and surface geochemistry. Location of the new El Mezquite target area.

The Gran Pilar Project, Sonora, Mexico

100% CONTROLLED PRIORITY TARGETS FOR TRENCHING & DRILLING

South Block Main Zone Expansion Follow-up on 2025 Drill Success 19.4 g/t Au over 3.1 meters within 106.6 meters of 0.6 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release) 5.4 g/t Au over 6.1 meters within 41.2 meters of 1.0 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release) 136 g/t Ag over 10.7 meters within 42.7 meters of 41 g/t Ag (June 25, 2025 News Release) South Block (November 12, 2024 News Release) Placer Corridor (900-meter strike length) Soil samples up to 21.2 g/t Au and >2,000 g/t Placer Source Area Soil samples up to 2.4 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag Rock samples up to 7.3 g/t Au and 389 g/t Ag North Block North Alteration Zone (3.2 km by 1.5 km area) 2-meter chip sample, 5.6 g/t Au and 106 g/t Ag (October 19, 2023 News Release) Historic mine working sample, 3.2 g/t Au and 1,225 g/t Ag (March 8, 2024 News Release)

Gran Pilar Drill Highlights:

2025 Diamond Drilling Highlights include: 83.5m @ 1.3 g/t Au, including 9.7m @ 10.3 g/t Au (March 11, 2025 News Release) 97.4m @ 0.7 g/t Au, including 36.3m @ 1.6 g/t Au (March 19, 2025 News Release) 64.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 3.0m @ 21.6 g/t Au and 209 g/t Ag (March 26, 2025 News Release) 46.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au, including 2.6m @ 7.2 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag (April 16, 2025 News Release)

2025 RC Drilling Highlights include: 106.8m @ 0.6 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 19.4 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release) 41.2m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 6.1m @ 5.4 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release)

2024 RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 42.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 10.9 g/t Au 56.4m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 14.7 g/t Au 16.8m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 19 g/t Ag

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC Drilling Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 21.0m @ 38.3 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Pilar Bulk Sample Summary:

62% Recovery of Gold Achieved Over 46-day Leaching Period

Head Grade Calculated at 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag; Extracted Grade Calculated at 1.2 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag

Bulk Sample Only Included Coarse Fraction of Material (+3/4" to +1/8")

Fine Fraction (-1/8") Indicates Rapid Recovery with Agitated Leach Agitated Bottle Roll Test Returned Rapid and High Recovery Results: 80% Recovery of Gold and 94% Recovery of Silver After Rapid 24-hour Retention Time



Metallurgical Studies:

Gravity Recovery with Agitated Leach Results of Five Composite Samples Returned 95 to 99% Recovery of Gold 73 to 97% Recovery of Silver Includes the Recovery of 99% Au and 73% Ag from Drill Core Composite at 120-meter depth



About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. The Company also maintains a 51% interest in a 1 km² joint venture area with Colibri Resources, further expanding its footprint. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 meters at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-intersects-three-new-gold-silver-zones-at-gran-pilar-project-exploration-d-1171335