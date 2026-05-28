

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Limited (ESLT), an Israeli defense technology company, said on Thursday that it has bagged a contract of around $350 million from an international customer to upgrade main battle tanks. The contract will be performed over a period of four years.



Under the terms, Elbit Systems will modernize the tanks' systems to extend their service life and boost combat readiness. The company will integrate advanced fire control systems, electric gun and turret drive systems, communication, and situational awareness solutions, as well as a mid-life upgrade package.



The contract also covers the supply of spare parts and the provision of maintenance and technical support to ensure long-term operational availability.



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