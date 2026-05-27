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WKN: A2ALDB | ISIN: FR0013176526 | Ticker-Symbol: VSA2
Stuttgart
28.05.26 | 10:03
13,720 Euro
+1,48 % +0,200
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEO SE Chart 1 Jahr
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VALEO SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,60013,62510:45
13,60013,62510:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 19:36 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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VALEO SE: Valeo announces a new bond issue for an amount of 600 million euros with maturity February 2033

Valeo announces a new bond issue for an amount of 600 million euros with maturity February 2033

Paris, May 27, 2026 - Valeo announces the placement of 600 million euros worth of new bonds maturing February 3, 2033.

This issue raised 600 million euros in bonds maturing in 6,7 years with a coupon of 4.875%. BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citi, MUFG, Natixis and Société Générale acted as Joint Active Bookrunners.

The net proceeds of the transaction will be used to finance the Group's general corporate purposes, including the potential exercise of its early redemption option (make-whole redemption) during second half of 2026, on all or part of the outstanding bond bearing interest at a coupon of 5.375% maturing in May 2027, with a nominal outstanding amount of 750 million euros (ISIN Code: FR001400EA16), at a price determined in accordance with the provisions set out in the terms and conditions of such bonds. The next significant repayment date would be that of the bond maturing in August 2028.

The bonds are issued under Valeo's Base Prospectus dated July 31st, 2025 as supplemented on April 29th, 2026, available on Valeo's website in the "Debt and rating" section.

About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Find all our press releases: https://www.valeo.com/en/press-releases/

Media Contacts

Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75
Florentina Deca | +33 6 32 13 69 15
Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85
Clémence Le-Roux | + 33 6 12 18 26 00
press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com		Investor Relations

valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com

In order to secure its communication Valeo certifies its content on Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on https://www.wiztrust.com/en/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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