

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to near a 4-week high of 159.58 against the yen and 5-day highs of 1.3416 against the pound and 0.7875 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to 1.1622 against the euro, from an early 8-day low of 1.1661.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 161.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 1.15 against the euro.



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